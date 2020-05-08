Blocking conversations: blowing the breeze with Shekhar Kapur

One of the most famous filmmakers in the industry, Shekhar Kapur is a master of his craft. Since his directorial debut, Masoom in 1983, Kapur has shown that his vision is unlike any other filmmaker in the business. Then he made movies like the classic Mr. India and the fantastic Bandit Queen, which won not only two Filmfare Awards, but also the National Award.

A revered filmmaker in India, Shekhar Kapur made a mark in world cinema with films like Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, which earned him a BAFTA award. Undoubtedly the best in the movie-making business, Shekhar Kapur's unfiltered vision of cinema has inspired many in the industry.

Catching up with his veteran filmmaker, editor Jitesh Pillaai walks the path of memory in this episode of Filmfare's lockdown talks. Look now and take notes from the movie master.