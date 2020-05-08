Blocked California mails ballots to every voter

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the state will mail each voter a ballot by mail for the November contest, a move criticized by national Republicans as a path criticized by national Republicans. possible large-scale abuse.

With the state still under orders to stay home and facing a future of unknowns from the coronavirus outbreak, the Democratic governor said sending postage-paid ballots to every registered voter was the best solution to address the anxiety many people feel about meeting in large groups that are breeding grounds for the virus.

In-person polling places will remain available to those who need them. But it was not immediately clear how many would be available or where they would be located,

Newsom's decision was praised by Democratic Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who said "there is no safer way … to exercise your right to vote than from the safety and convenience of your own home."

But the possibility of sending more than 20 million ballots to voters was already raising the possibility of a fight in court: the Republican National Committee said it is reviewing its "legal options to guarantee the integrity of the elections."

President Donald Trump has been among the skeptics and has said that "many people cheat by voting by mail."

Jessica Millan Patterson, who heads the California Republican Party, pointed to problems with voting lists and the so-called "motor voter,quot; program to register new voters.

A state audit last year identified technical difficulties that led to hundreds of thousands of discrepancies in voter records sent to the Secretary of State. None of the discrepancies in the approximately 3 million auditor-reviewed voter registrations resulted in major voter registration errors, such as allowing someone to vote who should not have been allowed to vote. But the audit only examined one set of records between April and September 2018 and did not rule out the possibility of significant errors in other records.

"Sending millions of ballots to voter lists has been shown to contain alarming errors across the state, it is not a task that these Democrats can properly manage or execute safely," he said in a statement.

Historically, there is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud through voting by mail. At the March state primaries, more than 75% of California voters received a mail ballot.

With the change to statewide mail-order ballots, California hopes to avoid the problems that plagued the Wisconsin presidential primaries last month, where thousands of voters without protective gear were forced to wait long lines, while thousands more stayed home to avoid potential. health risks.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Newsom said in a statement that mail ballots "are not a perfect solution for everyone,quot; and hoped that election officials and health experts will continue "creating safer in-person opportunities for Californians who cannot vote by mail,quot; . . "

