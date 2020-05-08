Birds of prey did not hunt in flocks, despite what "Jurassic Park,quot; tells us: BGR

Birds of prey were probably not pack hunters as shown in movies like Jurassic Park, suggests a new study.

Evidence to support the notion that birds of prey hunt in groups is scant, and modern relatives of dinosaurs are not known to hunt in flocks.

It is likely, the researchers argue, that birds of prey defended themselves.

Jurassic Park It is a fantastic movie. Its sequels are mixed, but the original is almost as perfect as a movie and I will have no other opinions. But just because a movie is good doesn't necessarily mean it's realistic, and that's doubly true for a movie about revived dinosaurs.

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh study suggests that a creative freedom taken by the film (and the book on which it was based) was likely pure fiction. The notion that birds of prey hunt in flocks is a large part of the Jurassic Park History, but new evidence does not support that idea.

In the film, birds of prey are always seen in pairs or groups, commanded by a dominant "alpha,quot;, similar to the social hierarchy of a wolf pack. It's great entertainment, especially when dinosaurs start planning and planning in a group. Unfortunately, the real dinosaurs probably didn't behave the same way.

"Predatory dinosaurs are often shown hunting in wolf-like packs," UWO paleontologist Joseph Frederickson said in a statement. "The evidence for this behavior, however, is not entirely convincing. Since we cannot see these dinosaurs hunting in person, we must use indirect methods to determine their behavior in life. "

The idea that these predatory creatures hunted in packs has been widely accepted on the basis of very little evidence, according to Frederickson. In an article published in the magazine. Paleogeography, Paleoclimatology, PaleoecologyFrederickson and his team argue that dinosaurs may be more likely to hunt in the same way that their modern relatives obtain their food.

Birds, which are often regarded as the evolution of some dinosaur species over tens of millions of years, do not exhibit herd behavior. Similarly, members of the crocodile family are also not known for hunting herds, although they sometimes attack the same animal.

It is entirely possible that the real-world equivalent of the birds of prey that appear in Jurassic Park At times, they may have attacked their prey in pairs or groups, but that doesn't necessarily mean they did it cooperatively. It is equally likely that they were operating with a "every dinosaur for themselves,quot; mentality.

Furthermore, the researchers argue that the fossilized teeth of the young birds of prey indicate that they had to fend for themselves rather than be cared for and fed by their parents for an extended period of time. This is another blow against the idea of ​​large family groups and herd-like behavior.

