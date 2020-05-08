Billie Eilish recruits her father to help her host her weekly radio show

The hit maker & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; and Patrick O & # 39; Connell will debut & # 39; Me and My Dad Radio & # 39 ;, with music and conversations between the father-daughter duo, on Apple Music starting Friday, May 8.

Billie eilish and her father will co-host a weekly radio show.

"Me & My Dad Radio", with music and conversations with "Bad Guy" singer and Patrick O & # 39; Connell, will premiere on Apple Music on Friday, May 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

<br />

"My father and I have been playing music for as long as I can remember, and we want to share it with you," Eilish told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in an interview on Thursday. "My dad showed me some of my favorite songs in the world and I also showed him songs that he loves and loves."

<br />

O & # 39; Connell added: "That was the genesis of this whole show:" I will touch a lot of things that you don't know I think are great. "" Full playlists for each episode will also be available to stream on Apple Music.