Beyonce will celebrate Mother's Day with a reunion after the family is negative for COVID-19

Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of the & # 39; Formation & # 39; singer, hopes to see her grandchildren in person again after being kept away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyonce Knowles He will reunite with his mother Tina Knowles-Lawson for Mother's Day after the superstar and her family tested negative for coronavirus.

The "Formation" singer recently joined her mother in supporting her #IDIDMYPART initiative to promote the COVID-19 tests in her hometown of Houston, Texas. The philanthropist, entrepreneur and fashion designer launched the initiative to encourage Houston residents to get tested in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and, as a result of the work they are doing in the community, they have been tested for viruses.

Now that everyone has tested negative, Tina shared that the family will be reunited for Mother's Day on May 10, when she will finally be able to hug her grandchildren again.

"We all had the test and, as far as I know, we are crown free, so we will meet on Sunday and have dinner … I will see them and that will be the best Mother's Day gift," said Tina. Extra. "I can't wait to hug them."

The grandmother of four was also asked about how Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z they are holding in quarantine.

She said, "They are doing well, I mean, like everyone else, in quarantine and doing what they are supposed to do, trying to stay safe."

Tina's program is sponsored by BeyGOOD, the philanthropic initiative founded by Beyonce. The #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Relief Campaign is slated for the Mother's Day weekend, with 1,000 free test kits, face masks, gloves, essential vitamins, and home supplies to be provided to citizens of Houston. Social distancing measures will be observed and the participants will not have to leave their vehicles.