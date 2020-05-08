Bethenny Frankel shares a rare photo of her daughter Bryn on her tenth birthday

Bethenny Frankel he wishes his daughter Bryn a very happy tenth birthday

First Real New York Housewives Star marked the preteen's birthday by sharing some rare photos, one of which showed Bryn's face. As fans know, the mother rarely, if ever, allows her followers to see her daughter, but it seemed the occasion required an exception.

In the first of four images, Bryn, lovingly nicknamed Peanut, shares a demure smile with an adorable straw hat, while the rest of the gallery reveals how the mother-daughter duo spent the morning. "Peanut, I love you so much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day," Bethenny wrote in the photos. "You are such a sweet, loving and joyous person that you enlighten everyone around you. You are loved."

She continues: "I wish you health and happiness and that you continue doing what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!"