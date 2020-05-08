Ben Affleck was forced to display athletic skills when climbing the fence after being blocked

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The actor of the & # 39; Justice League & # 39; He was seen trying to break into his own home in Los Angeles after returning from a dog dating his girlfriend Ana de Armas.

Up News Info –

Ben Affleck has become a real life superhero for Ana de Armas. On Thursday, May 7, the actor addresses the role of Batman in "League of Justice"he was forced to go up the high door of his house in Los Angeles while his actress girlfriend kept watch after the lovebirds were locked up.

Since then, photos of the 47-year-old actor showing off his athletic skills have come online. From the images, it could be safely assumed that the stopover incident occurred after he and his 32-year-old companion returned from their dog walk around the neighborhood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, the ex-husband of Jennifer Garner He wore a T-shirt printed with the words "Believe in Boston". To complete her look for the day, she donned a pair of dark jeans and a pair of gray sneakers. Meanwhile, her partner came out in a floral print dress that she paired with flat-soled shoes. They both have medical masks that cover their faces.

Ben Affleck scaled the closed door while Ana de Armas watched

Later that day, Ana was seen again with her dog. This time, however, he was not wearing a protective mask and shared a selfie he took on his Instagram account. Taking the black-and-white photo of herself, she added a single note to the side, "Afternoon Walk."

<br />

The day before, the couple was also seen taking their dogs for a walk. About their growing relationship, a source previously told PEOPLE: "They seem to be having a good time together. They order home delivery and groceries and just leave the house to walk around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben seems incredibly happy. Silly. Ana he always has a big smile around him. "

Ben's scale screen came days after Ana made her relationship on Instagram official. On April 30, the new Bond girl in "No time to die"She scoffed at her 32nd birthday celebration, sharing two photos of her and her"Deep water"co-star hugging while enjoying a dessert view.