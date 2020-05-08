Bay Place Refugee Guidelines Remain Despite State Changes – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Health officials in six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley warned residents Thursday that the regional shelter guidelines against the COVID-19 coronavirus will remain in effect until at least May 31. Despite Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement changes to the order of the state.

While state health guidelines will allow more restaurants and retail stores to operate with curbside pick-up and delivery, health officials in Berkeley and Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and San Mateo counties will continue prohibiting sidewalk pickup – essential, non-outdoor businesses.

"We need to continue working together so that those sacrifices are not wasted," the seven jurisdictions said in a joint statement. "It is essential to maintain our earnings."

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Newsom and the state's Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state will slightly loosen its health and safety guidelines starting Friday, allowing manufacturing facilities , some retail stores and other businesses from "low risk,quot; industries to resume operations, provided they impose state health guidelines such as physical distancing.

The revised Bay Area order that went into effect on Monday only allows companies that operate primarily abroad to resume operations. As a result, construction projects and real estate transactions could be completed and retail nurseries, landscapers, and gardeners could reopen their businesses.

"We know that COVID-19 has impacted different communities and different counties across the state in very different ways," said Ghaly. "There have been a few counties with few cases and no deaths for many, many days and that has contributed to the excellent information we have seen across the state."

In addition to the modifications announced Thursday, Newsom and Ghaly said state officials are discussing how to safely allow the resumption of dinner in restaurants and the operation of shopping malls, offices that have been unable to work from home and open-air museums. .

State officials have monitored six factors in deciding when to start reopening the state's economy, including the number of coronavirus tests conducted each day, the strain on the state's hospital system, and the state's ability to waver between stricter and more flexible guidelines. shelter in place.

Newsom said more than 843,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the state and that the state averages about 30,000 tests per day, half the state's target of 60,000 to 80,000 tests daily.

The increased testing has allowed multiple jurisdictions, including Los Angeles, Napa and Contra Costa counties, to make coronavirus testing available to all residents, not just those with symptoms or a doctor's referral.

"This is an iterative process," Newsom said of the reopening of the economy. "It is a dynamic process. This is not set in stone. We want to continue working with people from all walks of life and address the unintended, not just intentional, consequences of these significant modifications in order to stay home. "

“We share the urgency to reopen and restore our economies and normal activities, and the equal importance of doing so in a safe, responsible manner that does not cause a significant increase in serious illness and death, or that overwhelms our medical care. systems, "the seven jurisdictions said in their statement.