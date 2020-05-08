Home Entertainment Azriel Clary rips R. Kelly's jacket on Instagram Live

Azriel Clary rips R. Kelly's jacket on Instagram Live

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Azriel Clary, the alleged ex-victim, and ex-girlfriend of disgraced singer R. Kelly went to Instagram Live to tear up a jacket that she said belonged to the jailed star.

"The clothes were not manipulating me. A man was, the man who was supplying everything. You sound stupid. You sound very, very stupid supporting someone you now know to abuse people. How degrading can you be? Azriel says in the video. .

