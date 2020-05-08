Azriel Clary rips R. Kelly's jacket on Instagram Live

Azriel Clary, the alleged ex-victim, and ex-girlfriend of disgraced singer R. Kelly went to Instagram Live to tear up a jacket that she said belonged to the jailed star.

"The clothes were not manipulating me. A man was, the man who was supplying everything. You sound stupid. You sound very, very stupid supporting someone you now know to abuse people. How degrading can you be? Azriel says in the video. .

"You can't be mad at me because I'm healing, and I'm healing amazingly. Don't screw with me. Let me be happy. Let me live my life," he continued.

"They think that because they buy you things that deserve to treat you the way they want to treat you, and that is not reality," he added.

Azriel recently shared that she has been receiving therapy for the abuse she says she faced at the hands of R. Kelly.

We are glad that your healing is going well.