At a time when people are rethinking where to live, shoppers in Steamboat are glad they moved

SteamboatFlatTops.com

At a time when builders in the Denver suburbs are seeing an increase in vehicle traffic (people exploring, rethinking where they live, seeking wider environments), the Kerry Shea corridor in Steamboat Springs has been watching that trend grow for months before the coronavirus was even a factor.

"This started long before the crisis, when we introduced these very unique and very flexible houses," says Shea, showing an exhibition house & # 39; modern mountain & # 39; at Flat Tops in Wildhorse Meadows, a tourist townhouse of single-family homes near the Gondola Wildhorse on the base mountain of Steamboat.

Priced from $ 1.3 million, Shea has quickly moved through 12 of its 21 homes, each offering three to five 2,300 to 3,300 square feet, with attached garages, indoor and outdoor living areas. They include terraces overlooking the panoramic Flat Tops – plenty of space for the whole family.

The number of its policyholders has moved from Denver, but also from California and other states where pressures to relocate are mounting. "We visited every mountain town in Colorado," says Bob Leiter, who with his wife Sue built a house in Flat Tops last fall, moving from Santa Barbara.

"It wasn't until we got to Steamboat that the decision became simple," adds Leiter. "Steamboat felt like a community where people are proud of that."

"It's a city that is a real community with a real heart," another Flat Tops move, also from California, told me. The version of the model he opted for has slept up to seven visiting family members during the ski season.

Residents say their thought process for making the move fits with what shoppers are likely considering now, after COVID-19. "You take the thoughts we had a year ago and apply them to the coronavirus and they are practically synonymous," says Wes Ball, moving here from Houston, looking for a "smaller environment,quot; to raise his daughters and who like the Yampa Valley. Very accessible airport for business trips.

As with all of these residents, Ball chose Flat Tops in part because of Shea's welcoming approach to accommodate highly personalized adaptations to the design you'll see in the model, if any, creating a 4-bedroom / 3-1 / 2-configuration bathrooms with an extended family room, entertainment space and indoor and outdoor living room.

Residents also resonate with contemporary styling, rather than the dated look of the historically prevalent ski cabin, as well as low-maintenance exteriors and an emphasis on indoor and outdoor living. (On the model, you'll see a large kitchen room where cascading doors open onto a party-sized terrace, with a bar that allows you to serve treats and drinks directly from the kitchen.)

All of that was attracting buyers long before the virus scare started generating a new wave of interest. "People are considering moving to smaller communities now more than ever," says Shea.

"You know what, Sue, a lot of people will re-evaluate their life situation," recalls Bob Leiter when he told his wife when they were exploring a trail near Flat Tops last weekend. "We saw it before we made the decision to leave California," he adds. "Just the volume of traffic and people, we don't miss a thing. This is the place for the lifestyle we want, and we want to soak it in while we can."

See how close Wildhorse amenities are (25-meter heated pool, grotto-style hot tubs, fitness center, and gondola); and the Steamboat 8-mile Core Trail that leads to downtown Old West with galleries and restaurants. Following Routt County restrictions, request an appointment to visit.

