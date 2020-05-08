As India reopens, fatal accidents occur

NEW DELHI – Sixteen migrant workers were crushed by a freight train in central India on Friday as they traveled home, the latest victims related to India's coronavirus blockade and efforts to reopen the economy.
Just the day before, a The plastics factory disaster that was reopening after a blockade killed 11 people and sickened hundreds. Authorities said workers at a plant owned by South Korean industrial giant LG had mishandled a valve in a styrene tank that sent a cloud of deadly steam floating over the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, a city of several million people, which left drowned people. on the streets.
Many of the country's struggles before the pandemic, including massive internal migration, unsafe workplaces, and industrial disasters, have been amplified by the shutdown and subsequent movement to reopen businesses.
The gas leak was not the only industrial accident when the companies began to reopen. On Wednesday, Half a dozen workers who were not provided with safety equipment were hospitalized after inhaling dangerous fumes at a paper mill in Chhattisgarh, central India, which was trying to restart operations after weeks of inactivity. And on Thursday, several hundred miles south in Tamil Nadu, a boiler exploded in a thermal power plant and seriously burned several workers.
"The industry is desperate to open up after the shutdown and the rules are not being followed," said Shankar Gopalakrishnan, a labor rights activist.
Some of the mishaps may have been exacerbated by the extraordinary exodus of workers from the cities of India. As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the national blockade in late March, hundreds of thousands of young people were left without jobs. He returned to his home villages, trudging along the roads in mile-long lines, hoping to survive with his families.
Mr. Modi's government seemed to be caught off guard by the magnitude of the displacement. It could have accelerated the spread of the coronavirus from cities to rural areas, and created a changing hunger crisis for millions of Indians who could no longer earn a living and dispersed to all corners of the country, fearful of having the help of the government. .
Migrants killed Friday along the railroad tracks were among this desperate wave. In recent days, the Indian government, which initially blocked immigrants from moving from one state to another, has eased the blocking rules to allow some to travel. Above all, Mr. Modi's government has been easing the blockade, deeply concerned about the economic impact in a country where many people spend a few dollars a day.
At the same time, several state governments are loosening labor protections in an effort to reclaim the industry. Labor activists fear this will make it even more dangerous for workers.
They were heading home, several hundred kilometers away, and were apparently exhausted from walking.
"They thought the trains were not moving and that it was a safe place," said Dnyanoba Banapure, a government official in the area.
"The government entered a lockdown without knowing what it was getting into," said Gautam Mody, secretary general of the New Union Initiative, an alliance of labor groups. The working class, Mody said, is being pushed "to the limit."
The news of the immigrants' deaths disturbed an Indian public that was already shaken by the accident at LG's plastics factory. Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by a leak in a styrene tank that had been neglected for weeks.
Authorities said dangerous pressure had built up in the tank during shutdown and that factory workers had incorrectly opened a valve, releasing a huge cloud of toxic steam.
On Friday, police officers erected more barricades around the factory and did not allow anyone to approach. With many of the evacuated villagers housed in government shelters, the entire area looked deserted.
But even if this period of confinement has caused serious problems, it could have saved more lives than it has taken, and not just the coronavirus.
The number of fatal car accidents is well below, perhaps not a surprise, given that India's roads were deserted until this week. A A recent report found that 140 people died in car accidents across the country from March 24 to May 3, an average of 3.4 deaths per day, far less than the 414 people killed on average each day in 2018.
And with many people confined to their homes, as ordered by the government, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, figures show that overall Mortality rates have been lower than normal in many large cities, including Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
The general sense in India is that the stringency of the blockade has helped keep confirmed coronavirus infections relatively low, reportedly around 60,000, for a population of 1.3 billion.