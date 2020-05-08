As India reopens, fatal accidents occur

The gas leak was not the only industrial accident when the companies began to reopen. On Wednesday, Half a dozen workers who were not provided with safety equipment were hospitalized after inhaling dangerous fumes at a paper mill in Chhattisgarh, central India, which was trying to restart operations after weeks of inactivity. And on Thursday, several hundred miles south in Tamil Nadu, a boiler exploded in a thermal power plant and seriously burned several workers.

"The industry is desperate to open up after the shutdown and the rules are not being followed," said Shankar Gopalakrishnan, a labor rights activist.