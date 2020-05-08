Ariana Grande's brother also thinks she's the perfect Megara after fans start asking her to star in the live-action adaptation & # 39; Hercules & # 39 ;!

Fans have been begging Ariana Grande to get the role of Megara in the live Hercules adaptation and it turns out that her brother, Frankie, also thinks he should get it! During a new interview with HollywoodLife, he became enthusiastic about Ari as Megara, arguing that "this is the perfect role for her!"

Meanwhile, fans have been asking the singer to portray the ponytail character in the upcoming Disney adaptation.

‘I think Meg is a great character for her. Honestly, my sister is one of the strongest entrepreneurial women and entrepreneurs at the top of her game, "said her brother, adding that Ariana is a total,quot; boss lady ", and so is Megara!

Then she went on to tell the media that ‘Meg is, like, the cunning of the (Disney) princess, you know? So if my sister is going to be a Disney princess then she will be cheeky. She is going to be strong; she is going to be noisy; she is going to be frank. So I think it's the perfect role for her. And, absolutely, she should absolutely play it. "

That was really compelling! Sure enough, many other people think the same way and would love to see Ariana take on the iconic role in the 1997 animated film.

Ariana's association with the character began when she sang a song from the soundtrack, I Won't Say I'm In Love, while on ABC's ABC Family Singalong special last month.

The star sang not only Meg's part in the song, but also those of the muses, perfectly harmonizing with her own voice in the edited piece.

Her amazing version of the beloved song completely dazzled everyone and now, they can't help but think that she would be the perfect person for the role.

Soon after, an online petition from Change.org was started to give him the role!

Do you also think Ari should star in Hercules?



