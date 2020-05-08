Ariana Grande dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez

Finally, there is a quarantine boyfriend success story: in March, ME! reported that Ariana Grande may be dating and isolating herself with a hot norm, after TMZ published photos of her kissing a mysterious man around Valentine's Day. It turns out that his name is Dalton Gomez and he is a real estate agent, according to reports.

"They run in the same circle. He used to be a dancer and they have a lot of friends in common, "a source told E !." She has quickly got to know him in her forties. They've been spending a lot of time at home at one time. "Another source said People, "Ariana … is very serious about personal distancing. One of the people he's with now is Dalton: They've been dating for a couple of months. Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship, so he's trying to keep her quiet, but he seems very happy with Dalton. "

On Friday, Grande confirmed the romance in a very public way. At the end of the video of her covid-19 relief collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U", she has been seen hanging around and kissing Gomez. There's not much to see of him in the video, he's framed for his height, which means he's almost invisible from the neck up, but he's still cute and an overwhelming reminder that Grande and the bean Pete Davidson separated in October 2018. That was a lifetime ago.

Still … who is this boy?

I did some research and it looks like Gomez works at the luxury agency Aaron Kirman Group. His professional biography describe successes like serving "as COO for your first 3 years with the company" and having "one of the highest A-list buyer ratios and you're already connecting many high-profile deals across the city." It also resembles the protagonist's love interest in a Netflix teen romantic comedy featuring only actors in their 20s and 30s – that is, not menacing and handsome.

He is also friends with Miley Cyrus, Grande's friend, according to this Instagram Story screenshot:

Some fans think he may have sold Grande your current homeBut that theory has not yet been tested. In any case, he seems like a very rich and not famous guy (at least, not yet), which seems to be an ideal companion for a celebrity like Grande. And now you know.

