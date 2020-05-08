Ariana Grande confirmed her new relationship with Dalton Gomez in the music video "Stuck With U,quot;

PSA: The handcuff season has been extended due to quarantine.
So, ICYMI, for a few weeks there have been rumors that Ariana Grande has a new boyfriend.
Ms. Grande was reported to be dating luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
Ariana has been very strict about her love life lately and has not yet confirmed or denied this information …
The video features Ariana, Justin, her friends, family, fans, and a group of celebrities, all isolated due to the coronavirus.
Throughout the video, Justin snuggles up to his wife, Hailey Bieber, while Ariana mainly hugs her dog Toulouse.
BUT at the end of the video, a boy enters Ariana's room with his head cut off the frame and Ariana goes to hug him.
And suddenly, everything is clear that Ariana is not only quarantined with her dogs.
The last shots of the video reveal Dalton Gómez's face and confirm the rumors of him as Ariana's new boyfriend.
It's really the cherry on top of this LOVING song and video.
Now if you'll excuse me, today I have to see the music video & # 39; Stuck With U & # 39; for the 378th time.
