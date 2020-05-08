Home Entertainment Ariana Grande confirmed her new relationship with Dalton Gomez in the music...

Ariana Grande confirmed her new relationship with Dalton Gomez in the music video "Stuck With U,quot;

PSA: The handcuff season has been extended due to quarantine.

So, ICYMI, for a few weeks there have been rumors that Ariana Grande has a new boyfriend.

Ms. Grande was reported to be dating luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Ariana has been very strict about her love life lately and has not yet confirmed or denied this information …

The video features Ariana, Justin, her friends, family, fans, and a group of celebrities, all isolated due to the coronavirus.

Recording Def Jam / Republic Records / RBMG / Via youtube.com

Ariana set on their social media accounts that "All net proceeds from the sales and broadcasts of & # 39; Stuck With U & # 39; will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders affected by COVID-19."

Throughout the video, Justin snuggles up to his wife, Hailey Bieber, while Ariana mainly hugs her dog Toulouse.

Recording Def Jam / Republic Records / RBMG / Via youtube.com

BUT at the end of the video, a boy enters Ariana's room with his head cut off the frame and Ariana goes to hug him.

Recording Def Jam / Republic Records / RBMG / Via youtube.com

And suddenly, everything is clear that Ariana is not only quarantined with her dogs.

Recording Def Jam / Republic Records / RBMG / Via youtube.com

The last shots of the video reveal Dalton Gómez's face and confirm the rumors of him as Ariana's new boyfriend.

Recording Def Jam / Republic Records / RBMG / Via youtube.com

It's really the cherry on top of this LOVING song and video.

Now if you'll excuse me, today I have to see the music video & # 39; Stuck With U & # 39; for the 378th time.

