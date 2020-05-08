Ariana Grande banned Carole Baskin from appearing in the music video "Stuck With U,quot; and here is why

"It exists and that's ….. unique." – Ariana Grande
The song, which is raising money for the First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation, features videos of dancing people filmed inside their own homes.
In the video, we see Justin and Hailey Bieber taking a walk …
… and we also see some celebrity couples dancing together in their elegant houses.
Yesterday, Justin Bieber posted this clip with Tiger kingCarole Baskin as promotion for the video launch.
Ariana responded shortly thereafter, saying, "For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip on the video."
She continued to drag the clip saying, "But, nevertheless, it exists and that is ….. unique."
Now you may be wondering what the problem is and why Ariana is not a fan of Carole Baskin.
For one thing, Ariana, who spends most of the music video snuggling up to her cub, is a great animal lover.
I mean … he even appeared on the cover of Vogue with his dog!
She travels with her pets wherever she goes and constantly uploads photos with them.
He is also known to follow a vegan diet.
Therefore, assuming that an animal lover like Ari would not be in love with a woman who keeps tigers away from their natural habitat is not too difficult.
That's probably why Ariana said to Carole Baskin "thank you next."
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML2686fc075c922797b6893016c305537319%