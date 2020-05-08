April Jobs Report Shows Record Unemployment Rate: Live News Tracker

The Labor Department said Friday that the economy cut more than 20.5 million jobs in April, sending the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent, a devastation never seen since the Great Depression.
The report highlights the speed and depth of the collapse of the labor market when the coronavirus pandemic had a devastating effect. In February, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, a low of half a century. And even since the survey was conducted, millions of people have filed claims for unemployment benefits.
Job losses in April far exceeded 8.7 million in the last recession, when unemployment reached 10 percent in October 2009. The only comparable period occurred when the rate reached around 25 percent in 1933, before the government started publishing official statistics.
In any case, the report underestimates the damage. The government definition of unemployment generally requires people to actively look for work. And the unemployment rate does not reflect the millions who continue to work who have had their hours or wages reduced.
Many of the unemployed said they had been temporarily laid off and that they expected to return to their jobs. But unemployment that started with layoffs in the leisure and hospitality industry has spread across the economy, from manufacturing and retail industries to white-collar redoubts like business services, meaning the job market will take longer to recuperate.
But in an interview on "Fox & Friends,quot; on Friday, President Trump predicted that the economy would grow again after the "artificial,quot; shutdown.
"Those jobs will come back and they will come back very soon," Trump said, "and next year we will have a phenomenal year."
For Hispanic or Latino workers, the unemployment rate rose to 18.9 percent, compared with 6 percent in March and the highest in records dating back to the 1970s.
The number is staggering because gains among minorities, and black workers in particular, have been a major bright spot in the record expansion that preceded the U.S. coronavirus blockade. The group's unprecedented unemployment rate had become a major talking point for President Trump and top Federal Reserve officials.
"We were hearing from a low and moderate income minority and minority communities that this was the best job market they had ever seen," said Jerome H. Powell, chairman of the Fed, at his April 29 news conference. "It is heartbreaking, frankly, to see that everything threatens now."
An increase in temporary layoffs could be good news.
As tens of millions of Americans lost their jobs in April, 78.3 percent of them classified their separation as a temporary layoff, while 11.1 percent said their situation was permanent.
That's an unusually high proportion of people on temporary layoffs, and it could be good news for the economy. Temporary layoffs accounted for only 26.5 percent of job losses in March and 13.8 percent in February. In fact, turnout was at its highest point in records dating back to the 1960s.
The loss of short-term jobs suggests that hiring may return quickly when companies reopen. According to Goldman Sachs, recessions in the past half century with a higher proportion of temporary layoffs have been followed by faster job recoveries.
A higher temporary share "would increase the scope for a faster recovery in the labor market when the economy finally recovers," Goldman Sachs wrote, before Friday's jobs report.
But there is an important caveat: temporary layoffs can always become permanent later on, if the economic situation worsens.
S,amp;P 500 futures rose approximately 1 percent, predicting further increases when Wall Street opens. European markets were higher after a largely positive day in Asia.
Investors were encouraged by the prospects of countries reopening their economies further, despite concerns that such efforts could lead to an increase in infections. They were also bolstered by announcements from the United States and China that appeared to back their Phase 1 trade deal, leading to their two-year trade war to a temporary truce. The White House had openly questioned China's commitment to the deal in recent days, hurting actions.
Optimism was widespread. US Treasury bond prices. The US, which generally increases in tough times, fell earlier on Friday. Oil prices also rose.
But gloomier economic data was released on Friday. The April payroll report in the United States showed a loss of more than 20.5 million jobs, an impressive drop, and a sharp jump in the unemployment rate. Corporate earnings reports also reflect the large number of victims of the pandemic. Siemens, the European industrial giant, said profits fell 64 percent in the first quarter.
On Thursday, Wall Street's technology benchmark Nasdaq Composite rebounded, closing in positive territory throughout the year. The Nasdaq is still well below its highest point of the year, reached in February. The S,amp;P 500 has yet to rise more than 10 percent to reach its breakeven threshold. Both indices gained more than 1 percent on Thursday.
China and the United States announced on Friday that they had held high-level trade talks. And despite Washington's increasingly harsh rhetoric about trade, top trade officials from both countries seemed to reaffirm the Phase 1 trade deal they reached in January, which sparked a truce in their nearly two-year trade war.
"Both sides agreed that good progress is being made in creating the necessary government infrastructure to make the deal a success," said the Office of the United States Trade Representative. "They also agreed that, despite the current global health emergency, both countries hope to meet their obligations under the agreement in a timely manner."
President Trump had rocked the financial markets on Wednesday promising review by the end of next week whether China was meeting its obligations under the agreement to increase purchases of US goods.
China has been importing more American food since the pact was signed. But global imports of American goods from China have fallen short of the administration's initial hopes, because the coronavirus pandemic has affected Chinese consumers' spending and investment.
The deal itself set import targets for two years, however, no quarterly targets along the way. The statement from the commercial representation office on Friday was less conflicting towards China than other recent statements by the administration.
Deputy Prime Minister Liu He of China spoke on a conference call with Robert Lighthizer, the trade representative, and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, both countries said.
"The two sides declared that they should strengthen macroeconomic and public health cooperation, strive to create a favorable atmosphere and conditions for the implementation of the first phase of the Sino-US economic and trade agreement, and promote positive results," said the Ministry of China trade. he said in a statement.
Asian stocks rose on Friday morning after the two countries made their announcements.
China's small businesses struggle as global demand collapses.
Li Mingqin's factory in central China manufactures products for happy times, using feathers from chickens and other poultry to produce costume masks and badminton shuttlecocks. But with the pandemic, new orders have stopped, and she, like many other small business owners, wonders how she will survive.
It has more than 100 employees whom it has not paid in a month, and whom it promises to pay in June. She has hundreds of thousands of dollars in pens and other supplies stacked in a warehouse.
While China has almost completely eliminated local transmission of the coronavirus, its financial regulators are trying to help the country's small businesses weather the current one. global collapse of consumer demand. Commercial banks are now free to lend to small businesses some of the money they previously had to park at the central bank. Regulators call bank CEOs daily to tell them to renew small business loans.
Borrowers who miss bank loan payments are not being penalized on their credit histories if they can get the money later. Companies that agree not to fire employees they are eligible for additional loans.
But taking advantage of all that credit requires having a bank relationship. Banks deal primarily with state companies and some larger private companies. Companies like Ms. Li, the Gelan Crafts Factory in Anhui province, have had trouble obtaining bank loans. Instead, they rely heavily on loans from friends and family, many of whom now face their own financial difficulties.
Ms. Li fired her babysitter and started cooking for herself.
"My husband and I are under great pressure and often cannot sleep through the night,quot; concerned about the factory, he said. "I don't know the future. I'm so confused. I don't know how long it can last."
A clash between Amazon and French unions over security measures for the coronavirus became more tense Thursday when the company said it would ask France's highest court to overturn a Last week, the appeals court ordered the e-commerce giant to stop delivering non-essential items in the country during the pandemic to protect workers.
Amazon will also seek approval on Friday from workers' councils, which represent some 10,000 employees, to keep its six huge French warehouses closed until May 13 as it consults with them on steps to further improve security measures against the virus.
"We are working hard to resume normal business activities for our French customers, our French employees and our French sellers," Amazon said in a statement.
Amazon warehouses in France have been closed for almost a month since a court sided in mid-April with unions that had sued the company, accusing it of inadequately protecting workers from the threat of the virus and failing to consult with unions on measures, as required by law. The court ruled that Amazon must restrict deliveries to only food, hygiene and medical products until it addresses the problem, or faces millions of euros in potential fines.
Rather than risk punishment, Amazon put its workforce with paid license, but continues to deliver items to France from its centers in Belgium, Germany and Spain. The company has criticized unions for filing the lawsuit, which was upheld by the Versailles Court of Appeals last week. Amazon insists that it has maintained rigorous health security at its French sites and has accused unions of seeking to promote their own interests amid the health crisis.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
The giant of electronics and engineering. Siemens, a benchmark for the German economy, reported that first-quarter earnings fell more than half as new orders fell. Siemens, which makes a wide range of products, including high-speed trains, wind turbines and medical scanners, said sales had fallen a modest 1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. But new orders, an indicator of Future sales fell 9 percent largely due to lower demand for passenger trains. Profits fell 64 percent.
-
J.C. Penney and Sephora, who had been arguing in court over a possible closure of Sephora mini-stores within hundreds of J.C. locations. Penney said Thursday that he had "reaffirmed his long-standing partnership." J.C. Penney had filed a lawsuit Monday describing disagreements between the companies, which have been partners since 2006, highlighting the challenges that many retailers may face with sellers when they try to return to business during the pandemic.
-
Frontier Airlines It became the first U.S. airline to announce plans to take passenger temperatures before boarding, a move that would take effect June 1. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more will be denied boarding.
-
The Walt Disney Company He said the 120-acre Disney Springs, one of the largest shopping centers in the United States, would begin a gradual reopening on May 20. The lakeside property in suburban Orlando, Florida has around 170 shops and restaurants. Disney theme parks and hotels will be closed. Disney said reopening Disney Springs would involve face masks for employees and guests and capacity limitations.
