The giant of electronics and engineering. Siemens, a benchmark for the German economy, reported that first-quarter earnings fell more than half as new orders fell. Siemens, which makes a wide range of products, including high-speed trains, wind turbines and medical scanners, said sales had fallen a modest 1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. But new orders, an indicator of Future sales fell 9 percent largely due to lower demand for passenger trains. Profits fell 64 percent.

J.C. Penney and Sephora, who had been arguing in court over a possible closure of Sephora mini-stores within hundreds of J.C. locations. Penney said Thursday that he had "reaffirmed his long-standing partnership." J.C. Penney had filed a lawsuit Monday describing disagreements between the companies, which have been partners since 2006, highlighting the challenges that many retailers may face with sellers when they try to return to business during the pandemic.

Frontier Airlines It became the first U.S. airline to announce plans to take passenger temperatures before boarding, a move that would take effect June 1. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more will be denied boarding.