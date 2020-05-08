Apple Stores in four states to reopen next week – BGR

The coronavirus forced Apple to close all of its retail stores in the United States on March 15.

With the coronavirus on the decline in some areas, Apple announced today that it will begin reopening some stores next week.

Apple plans to open retail stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska. Apple is evaluating the reopening of stores on a case-by-case basis, and many store locations in densely populated areas are likely to remain closed for quite some time.

As mentioned in the company's earnings conference call a few days ago, Apple will begin reopening some of its retail stores in the United States next week. Remember that Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of China on March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apple originally had a goal of reopening its stores after just two weeks, but the severity of the coronavirus effectively forced the company to keep retail stores closed for weeks.

"We are excited to begin reopening stores in the United States next week, starting with some stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska," said an Apple spokesman. CNBC the present day. "Our team constantly monitors local health data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will."

The reopening of Apple retail stores in a handful of states is somewhat encouraging, but it doesn't necessarily mean that additional stores will open in the near future. Apple executives have previously indicated that store reopens will be evaluated state by state. Therefore, it stands to reason that stores in densely populated areas like New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

In the locations that will open soon, Apple plans to implement a series of measures to maintain a certain threshold of security against the coronavirus. For example, Apple stores, which are generally full of dozens of customers, will now limit the number of shoppers that can be in the store at any given time. Apple will also have temperature controls for employees and buyers, though details about the implementation remain to be seen.

"Our new social distance protocol allows a limited number of visitors to the store at a time, so there may be a delay for walk-in customers," added an Apple spokesperson. "We recommend, when possible, that customers shop online for contactless delivery or in-store pickup."

On a somewhat related note, Apple released a beta version of iOS 13.5 late last week that contains the Exposure Notification API developed by Apple and Google. Once developers start leveraging the API, we will start to see contact tracking apps that will inform users when they come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

