Apple reportedly delays new AirPods until 2021 due to coronavirus – BGR

Rumors about Apple's new AirPods have been floating for months, but a new report claims they will be delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a leaker says Apple has new AirPods "ready to ship,quot; at any time.

Apple will produce AirPods in Vietnam for the first time this quarter.

The new coronavirus pandemic has forced companies around the world to adjust their plans, but Apple appears to have weathered the storm relatively well. Although the March event is rumored to never take place, Apple launched a cheaper MacBook Air and a new iPad Pro with a LiDAR scanner in March. A month later, the iPhone SE 2020 made its debut, and just this week, a highly anticipated MacBook Pro update was unveiled.

By all accounts, Apple has managed to meet the 2020 schedule so far, but according to a new report from Nikkei Asian ReviewThis may not be the case for the rest of the year. The same sources that said Nikkei Apple cut its AirPods orders by more than 10% earlier this year and now says that "the plan to introduce an AirPods update later this year is also affected and delayed by COVID-19 outages."

This isn't the first time we've heard of Apple's updated AirPods in danger of losing their original launch window. In March, a DigiTimes The report suggested that lack of demand could affect Apple's decision to launch new AirPods in 2020. Then, in April, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors that third-generation AirPods would go into production. en masse in the first half of 2021 instead of this year:

The third generation irAirPods‌ will go into mass production in 1H21, and the most significant change in the internal design of this new model is the adoption of SiP to replace the rigid-flexible PCB + SMT design of the second generation irAirPods. We believe Apple will incorporate this new model due to decreased demand for second-generation PAirPods‌. Luxshare ICT will be the main provider of this new model. %MINIFYHTML98a5b678e5850231bb08bbbfc8b3b18818%

In the meantime, Front Page Tech & # 39; s Jon Prosser, which has spoiled the reveal of virtually all of Apple's products announced this year, says there is an AirPods model "ready to ship,quot;, though it could not confirm any details about the new headphones. If this is the case, it seems unlikely that Apple will wait almost a full year to bring it to market, but perhaps a smaller line upgrade is being planned ahead of a new model in 2021.

In related news, Nikkei Asian Review It also reports that Apple plans to produce millions of AirPods in Vietnam for the first time this quarter. Sources say around 30% of standard AirPods production will take place in Vietnam in the coming months, although most of the devices will still be made in China.

"Mass production of AirPods in Vietnam started in early March," said one person familiar with the matter. Nikkei. "Vietnamese officials even granted special permits for a key Apple AirPods assembler to help the company bring engineers to the country for smooth production during the blockades."

Image source: Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP / REX / Shutterstock