Apple plans to reopen some of its stores in the US. USA Next week – Up News Info

As parts of the US economy USA As the worst coronavirus pandemic begins to emerge, Apple says it will reopen a handful of its 271 US stores. USA Next week.

Initial select store openings will occur in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska, with precautions to avoid overcrowding. Facial covers will be required and social distancing will be applied.

"We are excited to begin reopening stores in the United States next week," the company said in a statement reported by various media outlets. "Our team constantly monitors local health data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will."

Retail employee efforts will initially focus on the Genius Bar, with limits on the number of customers allowed in stores at any one time. Appointments will be available, although store hours may be reduced at first. The company hopes that some walk-in customers may experience delays and recommended that customers purchase products online for "contactless" delivery or store pickup.

Many of Apple's 510 global locations have been reopened, including 21 of 22 locations in Australia and many across Asia. Vienna, the Austrian store reopened on Tuesday.

When the tech giant reported financial results on April 30 for its second fiscal quarter, which ended on March 31, its revenue increased 1% to $ 58.3 billion despite massive disruptions caused by COVID-19. In a call with Wall Street analysts to discuss the quarter, CEO Tim Cook said the reopening of stores in China offers a rough guide to how he expects other global regions to come back to life. After closing stores in February there, the company opened "in a phased manner" over a 30-day period that lasted until mid-March. "From a demand point of view, we saw an improvement in March over February," Cook said. "If you look at what kind of place we are in today, we've seen further improvement."

The drop in retail sales was offset by a "phenomenal" quarter in online sales, Cook said.