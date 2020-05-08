Anthony Hopkins shows the best moves for the viral dance challenge & # 39; Tootsie Slide & # 39; from Drake

WENN

After joining the social networking site TikTok to meet the challenge, the protagonist of & # 39; Los dos papas & # 39; He passes it on to action stars Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Sir Anthony Hopkins the rapper has assumed DuckThe viral dance challenge "Tootsie Slide" in a strange video in which she greets Sylvester Stallone and Arnold schwarzenegger.

The "Hannibal" star posted the clip on social media site TikTok, showing off her moves a month after celebrities like Justin BieberSean "P Diddy"Combs and Ciara they all jumped on the trend, as the 82-year-old man admitted that his entry was "better late than never."

The Welsh Oscar winner seems to be calling Hollywood veterans Stallone and Schwarzenegger to get in on the fun.

Impersonating the "Rocky" actor, Hopkins urges Stallone to create a role for him, saying, "Hey, Mister Stallone, keep writing! Good part for me? Give me a part, major – huh (sic) ? "

He then shares a greeting for Schwarzenegger, asking the "Terminator" icon to greet his donkey pet, Lulu, before delivering the action man signature submission, "I'll be back," and making a small template.

"I couldn't even jump when I was a kid," says Hopkins, as he jumps into a boxing position and apparently challenges Stallone to a fight.

Stallone and Schwarzenegger have yet to respond to the video, the latest clip of Hopkins' amusing antics during the coronavirus blockade.

He has gained a large following on social media in recent weeks, after sharing pictures of his painting talents and his ability to play kazoo, among other amazing skills.