Annette Bening drama "Hope Gap" premieres; The revelation of tales "Clementina" Arcos – Up News Info

Annette Bening, Bill Nighy and Josh O & # 39; Connor are ready to deal with some serious family issues in the drama Hope gap. Screen Media Ventures and Roadside Attractions released the film today on digital platforms after having to tour since its theatrical release originally planned for March 5 due to the pandemic, because the show must go on.

Roadside Attractions / Media



Directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter William Nicholson and based on his Tony Award-nominated work, The Moscow retreat, Hope gap It made its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival before hitting the festival circuit.

Hope gap Follow the lives of Grace (Bening) and Edward (Nighy), who have been married for 29 years, as they navigate through stages of shock, disbelief and anger, to a place of hope. They live in a small coastal town near a cove below the cliffs called Hope Gap, hence the title of the film. When her son Jamie (O & # 39; Connor) comes to visit over the weekend, his father tells him that he plans to leave his mother that day. Now that is great news to come home to.

As a result, they have to work on some things, and it is not easy, as they are forced to face difficult truths and get out of those truths to create new lives.

The film was produced by David M Thompson of Origin Pictures and Sarada McDermott.

Check out the trailer below.

Merging elements of a coming-of-age drama and psychological thriller, Clementine will make its debut this weekend. The film bowed at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and was screened at the San Francisco LGBTQ + film festival, Frameline, before being acquired by Oscilloscope Laboratories.

Clementine it marks Lara's debut as a feature film director Jean Gallagher and follows Karen's character (Otmara Marrero) escaping Los Angeles after a devastating unilateral breakup. She runs away to her ex's lake house in the Pacific Northwest, where she is fascinated by a mysterious younger woman (Sydney Sweeney). He cannot escape his attractive magnetism and, as a result, has a sexual awakening and a tense and loving journey. To love and how to let it go.

The film was also written by Gallagher and also stars Will Brittain and Sonya Walger. The film was produced by Aimee Lynn Barneburg of High Pony Pictures, Davis Priestley of Revery, and Kim Bailey and Isabel Marden of Corporate Witchcraft. Check out the trailer below

Written and directed by Christophe Honoré, the comedy In a magical night she describes herself as "playful" and follows María (Chiara Mastroianni), a woman who is not happy with the marriage. After an intense discussion with her husband of 20 years, she spends the night in room 212 of the hotel across the street from her home.

"In a magical night"

Thread release



While there, she can keep an eye on her apartment and her husband, and as she does so, she confronts her previous lovers and relationships, fantasizing about all the lives that could have been. As a result, she spends this magical night wondering if she has made the right decisions in her life.

In a magical night premiered at Cannes, where Mastroianni won Un Certain Regard for his best performance. The film opens virtually at Film at Lincoln Center and across the country starting today.

Emily Cohn takes a page out of the female-directed sexual comedy book with her directorial debut CRSHD starring Isabelle Barbier, Deeksha Ketkar, and Sadie Scott. The Strand Releasing film first hit the screen in 2019 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"CRSHD"

Lightyear Entertainment



True to the classic comedies of losing your virginity from days gone by, the Lightyear Entertainment movie follows college freshman Izzy Alden (Barbier) and her two best friends, Anuka (Deeksha) and Fiona (Sadie. ), as they embark on a journey to take Izzy to a "love party" so she can lose her virginity before the end of the semester.

It's also hitting demand and digital platforms this weekend. Walkaway joe from director Tom Wright. Written by Michael Milillo, the drama stars David Strathairn, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Julian Feder. The story follows the unlikely friendship between a boy looking for his father in billiard halls across the country and a lonely wanderer who hides from his past. In each of them they experience the power of a second chance and a chance for redemption.

Sasha Joseph Neulinger documentary Rewind It will hit streaming and on-demand platforms starting today before airing on the independent PBS lens on May 11.

The documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and marks Neulinger's directorial debut. An autobiographical feature, Rewind It comes from the video camera of Neulinger's father who documented the main moments and celebrations in his family's life: birthday parties, hockey games, and important holidays. But her father's camera also documented a hidden secret, a revelation that led to a media storm, a high-risk court battle, and a generational trial.

With expansive video archives, Neulinger revisits these events 20 years later, weaving a story about the cycles and consequences of abuse, what it means to heal, and how to use those experiences to affect positive change in the world.