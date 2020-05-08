Animated comedy ‘Ricky and Cricket’ by ‘Sr. The Iglesias team in process at Amazon – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has put into development Ricky and Cricket, an animated comedy by Lord churches writers and producers Peter Murrieta and Isaac Gonzalez and Erik Rivera (Super white).

%MINIFYHTMLa8c6beb6ab8b91b55cbb18479533f20515%

Written by Murrieta, González and Rivera, Ricky and Cricket It revolves around the cute guy Ricky, an unlucky Mexican-American actor who begins to take control of his life with the help of Cricket, a brash and grumpy guardian angel from the eastern side of heaven.

Murrieta, González and Rivera are executive producers, along with David Miner of 3 Arts.

Murrieta is co-executive producer on the Netflix comedy series Lord churches, which will debut its second season this year. The 2018 winner of the Norman Lear Writer's Award at the Image Awards, Murrieta shared two Emmy Awards as showrunner of Wizards of Waverly Place, and has served as a Co-EP in multiple series, including One day at a time for Netflix and Top donuts for CBS. Murrieta created the autobiographical Greetings from Tucson for the BM and began his career as a member of the company of The Second City in Chicago.

%MINIFYHTMLa8c6beb6ab8b91b55cbb18479533f20516%

González is a Mexican-American comedy writer who has just finished working as a writer / producer in the first two seasons of Lord churches and the second season of Cartoon Network Victor and Valentino. González has previously written in Community, Seth MacFarlane & # 39; s Bordertown, Legends of the Chamberlain Heights on Comedy Central and more.

Rivera recently starred in his own one-hour comedy special. Super white on HBO. He was a guest star on Top donuts and appeared in Last comic position and Tonight's show among other credits