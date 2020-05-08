Ammika Harris surprises fans with a photo with her and Chris Brown – one word she used in her message makes people talk!

Ammika Harris wished Chris Brown a happy birthday with an emotional post that he shared on his social media account. The post includes some photos with baby Aeko, but there is also a special photo with her and Chris.

Check out Ammika's IG post below.

& # 39; HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA !!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial ❤️ ’Ammika captioned her post which includes more photos of Aeko but also a photo of her and Chris.

Some people didn't understand that Ammika was writing the message from Aeko's perspective, and they took it as if she called Chris "dad."

An enemy said: Pa Daddy? Girl is gone! "And many fans beat up the person and told him that Ammika was simply speaking from Aeko's point of view.

A follower said, "She is speaking from the baby's perspective," and someone else posted this: "Quarantine made her a little slower than usual."

One commenter said "she's mad, Chris Brown will never be her baby daddy," and someone else thinks Ammika shouldn't explain herself to anyone: "haha and if she calls him daddy … what. LOL but she is. BABY ".

A follower said, 'Girl, don't you have pictures with him? Why did you choose the Google photos? & # 39 ;, And someone else was surprised that Ammika shared a photo of her and Chris who is in Google and not something new: & # 39; Wow, I was waiting to see you take a photo secret but that's also great.

A commenter seized Aeko and said, ‘You guys made such a beautiful baby of your love. For real. Happy birthday CB! "And someone else thinks the part looks like his father:" He looks more and more like his dad! Such a handsome little man. "

Another commenter posted this: "The black and white photo of the baby and then the photo of Chris Brown below … identical facial expression,quot;

Not long ago, Ammika answered a really crucial question that a fan asked.



