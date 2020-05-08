America's Funniest Home Video Sets ’sets Special AFV @ Home’ COVID-19 themed special on ABC – Up News Info

America's Funniest Home Videos will bring some necessary humor to the COVID-19 situation with AFV @ Home, an hour-long special aired on Sunday, May 17 at 7 PM on ABC.

"AFV @ Home celebrates the spirit of indomitable humor with fun, smart and entertaining videos made by families and social influencers who adapt to our current situation," says ABC. "AFVAlfonso Ribeiro is the host of his own house while sharing the current videos, which shows that the resistance of comedy unites us even while we keep ourselves safe apart. "

The special episode will be followed by the season finale of American idol At 8 pm. As previously announced, ABC will air Taylor Swift City of Lover concert special immediately after the American idol the season ends at 10 PM. Swift's special features perform songs from her album Lover for an audience at the L & # 39; Olympia Theater in Paris, as well as behind-the-scenes moments in never-before-seen footage.

"AFV @ Home Light up the fun and surprising ways people have found to quarantine. We found remarkable videos that we wanted to share because, at home or not, everyone could use some additional laughs, "said Vin Di Bona, executive producer, America's Funniest Home Videos.

America's Funniest Home Videos It will resume the rest of Season 30 the week following at 7 PM.

AFV @ Home It is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona, Michele Nasraway and Rob Katz serve as executive producers. Alfonso Ribeiro and Tomika Palmer-Ciaccio are executive co-producers.