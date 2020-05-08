Amazing video shows Hayabusa2 pogo bouncing off an asteroid

The following series of events is not fiction: flying a probe to an asteroid, bouncing off that asteroid while taking a piece, and tossing that sample back to Earth. This series of activities is exactly what the JAXA Hayabusa2 mission is doing. (And by the way, NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission is working on exactly the same thing, only on a timeline a year after Hayabusa2.)

Hayabusa2 took its first sample from the surface of a near-Earth asteroid named Ryugu in February 2019. (A second sample was collected in July after a small crater exploded to expose material below the surface.) A new study released by the team this week details what the probe saw at the sampling site, including a remarkable video of the touchdown.

We have touchdown

When the probe touched Ryugu's surface, it fired a small projectile at it, trapping some of the debris in an open "sampling horn,quot; before bouncing back and restoring its orbit. These samples will return to Earth later this year, but for now, scientists are establishing what we know about the areas they come from.

Ryugu is somewhat angular in shape and is just under a kilometer wide, and its equator juts out on a distinctive ridge that makes the asteroid look like a top. Up close, it looks like a pile of rubble. But there are some interesting color patterns within that jumble.

A video of the contact. Be patient, the screen will eventually fill up with the view from different cameras.

Ryugu's surface is a mixture of dark material with slightly reddish or bluish tints. Blue dominates the poles and the equator, and red dominates the mid-latitude regions in between. But zoom in and you'll see that both are rendered.

The boulders are mainly bluish, even where an open one is seen, with reddish patches on the surface. And the stain Hayabusa2 sampled was initially bluish but was covered in red after the powder settled. Putting it all together, the reddish color seems to be the mark of alteration or wear, such as the formation of rust on the steel surface.

Seeing red

Oxidation is not a thing in the vacuum of space, but there are other processes that can create this appearance. Interactions with charged particles from the solar wind can generate chemical reactions on the surface of a body, for example, but that tends to form a microscopic skin: Ryugu's layer appears thicker. So the conclusion the researchers draw is that this is actually the product of a closer step with the Sun in Ryugu's life. That heat metamorphosed a surface layer of the asteroid, which was then pulverized and redistributed by small impact events. And since the poles and the equator are topographic maxima, that material will tend to settle in the mid-latitude lowlands

The team can guess the timing of Ryugu's flirtation with the Sun by examining his impact craters. By looking at how the craters and their ejected debris overlap, you can determine which ones are older and which ones are newer. The interior of the older craters is reddish, but there are younger craters that still look bluish (more evidence that the redness was a past episode rather than an ongoing and recent process).

Based on estimates established for the average impact collision rates over time, the researchers estimate that the episode of redness occurred between 300,000 and 8 million years ago (depending on when Ryugu left the asteroid belt for his close to Earth orbit). They also calculate that Ryugu probably formed (from the breakdown of a larger body) around 9 million years before that. That's fairly recent compared to some well-studied breakouts of major asteroids, implying that Ryugu is a grandson, at least, the product of progressively smaller breaks.

The team is hopeful that Hayabusa2 has trapped some of the reddened material and the bluer rock in its sample, so we hope to see it much more closely when shipping arrives later this year.

If you just can't wait that long for another asteroid sampling solution, NASA's OSIRIS-Rex probe is looking at its target on the asteroid Bennu. Your tactile sampling lunge is ready for August of this year.

Science, 2020. DOI: 10.1126 / science.aaz6306 (About DOIs).