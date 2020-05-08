Amanda Seales comes for Justin Timberlake and other "white celebrities,quot; for turning off their comments for Ahmaud Arbery's posts

Amanda Seales called Justin Timberlake among other celebrities for allegedly turning off his comments in posts made in support of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Georgia man who was shot dead by two white men while jogging.

Ahmaud's story has received national attention in the past two weeks, as people demanded justice on his behalf after two months and no arrests were made until Thursday.

Justin Timberlake shared a photo of Ahmaud saying, "If you are not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery." Comments below the post were disabled.

Amanda Seales took it upon herself to jump to her own page to call Justin and other "white celebrities,quot; whom she felt didn't have the guts to trigger her comments and see what their respective fan bases were saying about the posts.

"Dedicated to @justintimberlake and the white artists who show 'solidarity' posts about #ahmaudarbery but close their IG comments / responses," Amanda said in the caption for a video that was uploaded. "There is no half step. This is how you alias yourself. You step into the brush with your fans who are also fans of racist rhetoric. #TURNEMON."

Amanda sang a song about this on Teddy Pendergrass "Turn Off the Lights,quot; in the 3-minute video.

"This goes for all those white celebrities. You see, I turned off my comments because I got tired of arguing with racists. But you know what, it's your turn, "Amanda opens the video.

"It's time for you to see who has been following you. They will show you, they will show you true colors. Confederate Karen and her husband, Ken with a red face," sang Amanda.

You can watch the video below:

