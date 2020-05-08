Amanda Kloots writes an open letter to Nick Cordero in the midst of their health battle

Amanda Kloots took to Instagram on Thursday to write an open letter to her husband Nick Cordero in the midst of their health battle.

"Dear Nick, I miss you so much," she wrote alongside a photo of the Broadway star holding her son. Elvis. "Sometimes all this doesn't even feel real. Sometimes it feels like you're doing a job and you're going to walk through the door at any moment. I miss my husband. I miss holding your hand. I miss your gnocchi dinners. I miss watching TV with you at night and I always fall asleep on your lap in five minutes. I miss laughing with you. I miss seeing you with Elvis. I can't wait to have you home. # day37 ".

Lamb is in a medically induced coma. The Tony nominee was first hospitalized in late March. Initially, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and failed the coronavirus test twice. Then she was given a third test for COVID-19, which tested positive. Since then it has tested negative for coronavirus again.