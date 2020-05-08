Amanda Kloots writes an open letter to Nick Cordero in the midst of their health battle

Amanda Kloots / Instagram
Amanda Kloots took to Instagram on Thursday to write an open letter to her husband Nick Cordero in the midst of their health battle.
"Dear Nick, I miss you so much," she wrote alongside a photo of the Broadway star holding her son. Elvis. "Sometimes all this doesn't even feel real. Sometimes it feels like you're doing a job and you're going to walk through the door at any moment. I miss my husband. I miss holding your hand. I miss your gnocchi dinners. I miss watching TV with you at night and I always fall asleep on your lap in five minutes. I miss laughing with you. I miss seeing you with Elvis. I can't wait to have you home. # day37 ".
Lamb is in a medically induced coma. The Tony nominee was first hospitalized in late March. Initially, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and failed the coronavirus test twice. Then she was given a third test for COVID-19, which tested positive. Since then it has tested negative for coronavirus again.
While Cordero has experienced several complications in the past month, such as having to amputate his leg, go into septic shock, and experience lung damage, Kloots has remained positive. The support spouse and dancer posts videos of people singing and dancing for Cordero on social media along with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.
The cast members of Tony's nominee from Waitress and Rock of ages They have also sent uplifting messages.
After a series of ups and downs over the past week, Kloots had some good news to share. Just a few days ago, the fitness guru said Cordero is showing very early stages of follow-up, "meaning he is starting to wake up." She said this was a "huge,quot; update and explained that while Cordero was already opening his eyes "there was nothing behind it."
"Now it's slowly starting to show signs," he continued at the time. "Again, these are early and early signs, and super super small movements that not only saw a nurse but a couple."
On Friday, she wrote via Instagram that "Nick was stable throughout the night." He also reported that "there was no new news,quot; and that "things are (still) similar for now." As he put it, "In the ICU, no news is good news!"
