All the stars in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande & # 39; s Stuck With U Video

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released his song "Stuck with U,quot; on Friday.

In the corresponding music video, the 26-year-old singers were seen socially estranged from their respective homes with loved ones. For example, the wife of the star "I'm sorry,quot;, Hailey Bieber, Made several cameos, and the artist "thank you next,quot; seemed to confirm her relationship with Dalton Gomez dancing with him at the end of the clip.

However, they were not the only celebrities to appear in the video. Fans Also Viewed Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Demi lovato, Michael Buble, Jaden Smith, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Chance of the rapperStephen Curry Ayesha Curry and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Fans also wondered if Carole Baskin would appear in the video after a clip from Tiger king celeb dancing with her husband, Howard, began to spread online. However, Grande made it clear that "he did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video,quot; and that the Baskins did not finally appear.

"Since we are certainly all together in this pandemic, we were happy to dress up in one of our old Fur Ball ball gowns and dance with our cat, Pearlie, when we were asked to participate," Baskin said in a statement to E! News. "I hope the song works well and has a unifying effect for the common good in this moment of self-imposed isolation."