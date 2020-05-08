All-Star Fundraiser to Benefit MPTF Emergency Relief Fund COVID-19 – Up News Info

George Clooney, Michael Douglas, Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Jodie Foster and Pierce Brosnan headline a stellar fundraiser next week to benefit the Film and Television Fund's Emergency Relief Fund COVID-19. Hosted by Tom Bergeron and Yvette Nicole Brown, the one-night virtual event will air at 6 p.m. PT May 15 on the MPTF YouTube page.

Tom Bergeron and Yvette Nicole Brown

Shutterstock



The hour-long greeting "We All Play Our Role" to Hollywood and its workers will also include personal stories, music, comedy, and thank you messages from Kris Jenner, Ray Romano, Wanda Sykes, Ken Jeong, Frances Fisher, Joely Fisher, Daisy Fuentes, Taye Diggs, Valorie Kondos Field, Ming-Na Wen, Brad Garrett, Jay Roach, Jay Ellis and Jeffrey Katzenberg. Skyler Day, Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles, Richard Marx, Leslie Odom Jr., Brad Paisley, and Rachel Platten are slated to perform.

"We see a need and we meet it" is the motto of the MPTF. "Mary Pickford said this about MPTF in 1921 and it is still true today," said MPTF President and CEO Bob Beitcher. “MPTF remains fully committed to its mission of helping our entertainment community in its time of need. Today, we all come together to support members of our industry workforce who are experiencing financial difficulties due to COVID-19 related issues. "

In addition to its own Emergency Relief Fund, MPTF also helps manage the COVID-19 relief funds from SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, DGA, Netflix, ViacomCBS, Comedy Store, Westworld, and Cast & Crew.