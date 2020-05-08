All inside photos from Rajkummar Rao's latest Filmfare lock session

Home quarantine appears to be the new normal. While housework and working from home seem to be the way to go, Rajkummar Rao, the cover's latest star, made the most of his time and produced the first Lockdown Special photo shoot from Filmfare. Designed and filmed by Patralekha, Filmfare's May e-Issue is about positivity and good vibes and who better than ever, upbeat Rajkummar Rao to take over.

Exploring corners of his home, Rajkummar brought out his aesthetic side to capture some interesting pictures for Filmfare's special block number. Reflecting selfies, reflecting snapshots, and some artistic profile photos, the filming of Rajkummar for Filmfare deserves applause.

While waiting for life to be what it was, Rajkummar also spoke about the benefits of staying home and having time for yourself. He explored the possibilities that cinema has in the future and takes us through his life in the days of COVID19 in the exclusive interview for the subject.

