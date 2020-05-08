Alison Roman says she doesn't aspire to what Chrissy Teigen has done with her culinary career

Alison Roman is not necessarily impressed by Chrissy Teigen's adventure in the culinary world. Page Six picked up a report from The New Consumer earlier this week in which it targeted Chrissy Teigen's culinary business.

In case you don't know, Chrissy already has a successful cookbook and an Instagram page where there are plenty of posts that Roman believes are basically like a "content farm,quot;. Alison stated that what "Chrissy Teigen has done is crazy to me."

Alison – who wrote Uncool – He claimed that Teigen, despite his success, chose a way to tour the world of cooking in a way that he disagrees with and would not attempt on his own. Roman stated that he would not want to start "running a content farm,quot;.

With that said, Roman noted that Chrissy is probably making a fortune. Roman went on to say that he couldn't laugh at her or impose too much criticism on her. She must be making a "ton of money," the author explained.

Just wishing I had someone to hold my hand during baby's first violent internet reaction 😪 – Alison Roman (@alisoneroman) May 8, 2020

Also, Roman suggested that Marie Kondo was a hypocrite. Alison accused her of "selling herself,quot; because she started selling things under her name, even though she allegedly said in the past that she wouldn't do it just for the sake of doing it.

Later, many people on social networks came to the defense of the aforementioned women. However, Alison declined to withdraw from her comments, claiming that other women were bullying her for being "honest with the money."

Earlier this week, Chrissy's name was in the headlines for much more positive reasons. Teigen could not believe what he was seeing when he saw the weight that singer and songwriter Adele lost in recent years. As many fans have noticed, Adele has lost a tremendous amount of weight and many people online are excited for her.

On May 6, Nick Markus reported that Adele lost approximately 100 pounds, transforming the appearance overnight. Adele revealed her new figure with an Instagram birthday post.



