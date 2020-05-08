Alison Roman on Chrissy Teigen's Kitchen Empire: "That horrifies me,quot;

Move, Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow. There is a new dispute between two leaders in the lifestyle industry.

Best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman has caught the attention of the internet with comments he made about Chrissy TeigenHe's in the world of food in a recent interview with New consumer.

When asked to consider mainstream cooking empires like Chrissy's, Alison said: "I like what Chrissy Teigen has done is crazy for me. I had a successful cookbook. And then it was like : Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has more than a million followers where there are only people who manage a content farm for her. "

"That horrifies me and it's not something I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. But who's laughing now? Because he's making a lot of money," he added.