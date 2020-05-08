Alison Roman on Chrissy Teigen's Kitchen Empire: "That horrifies me,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank; Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Move, Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow. There is a new dispute between two leaders in the lifestyle industry.

Best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman has caught the attention of the internet with comments he made about Chrissy TeigenHe's in the world of food in a recent interview with New consumer.

When asked to consider mainstream cooking empires like Chrissy's, Alison said: "I like what Chrissy Teigen has done is crazy for me. I had a successful cookbook. And then it was like : Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has more than a million followers where there are only people who manage a content farm for her. "

"That horrifies me and it's not something I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. But who's laughing now? Because he's making a lot of money," he added.

Chrissy, whose cooking experience has spawned two cookbooks and a collection of cookware at Target, called Alison's comments a slap in the face.

"This is a huge hassle and it hit me hard," she tweeted Friday. "I've made her recipes for years, bought cookbooks, supported her on social media, and praised her in interviews. I even signed up to produce the same show she talks about in this article."

Alison explained to New consumer that despite selling a show, which has not yet started production, feels conflicted about charging its fan base as Chrissy said, Gwyneth Paltrow and Marie Kondo to have.

"I would also have to give up so much control," he said. "I run my own social media, my own Instagram. I run my own Twitter. The idea that I would never do that, and that I would somehow lend my brand to someone else who would approach me, horrifies me. I prefer to stay small and be always myself. But at the same time, I need to figure out how to turn this into money. Directly. "

In light of the criticism she faced online, Alison turned to Twitter with a certainly sarcastic message.

"When women intimidate other women for being honest about money and how much they earn or not, well, that's more," she said. tweeted. "Just wishing I had someone hold my hand during the baby's first violent Internet reaction."

the Uncool Author concluded"I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who is successful, especially women. I tried to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which works very well for some, but I do not see it working for me."

