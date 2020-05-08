Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa on NCAA transfer portal, reportedly

Taulia Tagovailoa leaves Alabama.

%MINIFYHTML1bd4de48d65e091dac95c4b23cc6272917%

AL.com and the Tuscaloosa News reported on Friday that the younger brother of former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered the NCAA transfer portal.

MORE: Lane Kiffin Still Did About Being Fired By USC

Taulia Tagovailoa, also a quarterback, has not announced the measure, although sources he said to Aaron Suttles of The Athletic who has spoken multiple times in the past about the transfer.

He got engaged to Crimson Tide in April 2018 and played in five games as a freshman last season, backing up his brother and Mac Jones, who is now the titular starter. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

%MINIFYHTML1bd4de48d65e091dac95c4b23cc6272918%

Speculation about where Taulia Tagovailoa will move was intense on Friday. According to the schedule on 247Sports.com, he received scholarship offers from Hawaii, Oregon, the Florida Atlantic, Syracuse, Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Michigan, in addition to Alabama. Her unofficial visits included trips to LSU and South Carolina. The sophomore would have to stay out of the 2020 season after making a change and would then have three years of eligibility left.

Jones will face a challenge from five-star freshman Bryce Young as he attempts to succeed Tua Tagovailoa, who was fifth overall by the Dolphins in last month's NFL Draft.