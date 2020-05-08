Adele decided to lose weight for these reasons

Recently, singer Adele made headlines when some photos appeared in honor of her 32nd birthday online. The diva appears to have lost over 100 pounds and looked amazing in a little black dress.

The photos of the British pop star quickly went viral and gave birth to a long list of conspiracies and wild theories.

Many wanted to know if he had surgery, were the images photographed? In addition, others criticized her for no longer representing big or fat people.

Adele is not entertaining the rumors (she never does; she is just concentrating on her music), but her personal trainer has decided to detail her weight loss journey.

Pete Geracimo, Adele's personal trainer who helped her lose weight, explained that she did it for herself and for her son, Angelo.

She added: "It is discouraging to read negative comments and fat phobia allegations questioning the authenticity of her incredible weight loss. In my personal experience of working with her through many ups and downs, she always marched to the rhythm of her own drum on her own terms. He never undermined his God-given talent by downsizing to expose his flesh or being the over-the-top sexy slut to sell albums. He let his voice speak, or should I say sing! He never pretended to be something he wasn't. What you saw was what you have and we all LOVED it!

She went on to say, “When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about keeping her healthy, especially after pregnancy and after surgery. When 25 fell and the tour was announced, we had to prepare for a grueling 13-month schedule. At that time, he began training and made better eating decisions. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people noticed. The transformation of his body was splashed across the media. The attention he generated was amazing. "

She also stated: "Since moving to Los Angeles, it has been well documented that she has undergone some difficult personal changes. It is natural that with the change a new feeling of being and wanting to be your best possible version arises. She adopted better eating habits and she committed to her fitness and "is sweating,quot;! I couldn't be more proud or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, advertising or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and by Angelo. "

He concluded by saying, “My hope is that people will appreciate the hard work Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit of herself and her family only. She did not lose weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or with you. It's about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and love. There is only a little less of it for everyone. Just think, now that you're fitter and more fabulous, you could go on tour again! WIN WIN!

At least things are clear now.



