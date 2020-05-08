Adam Silver reportedly says NBA players' return won't be decided until June

NBA players heard an update Friday from Commissioner Adam Silver on league issues related to the coronavirus. Silver reportedly provided many direct conversations, but not much good news.

%MINIFYHTMLf760fb02c4c54be3178e657621d2b63b15%

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he obtained the audio of the call between Silver and the leadership of the players' association. From the following article, three elements stand out:

– Silver believes the league does not need to decide whether to resume play until June.

– If play resumes, it is likely to occur in a "bubble,quot; environment in a central location after at least three weeks of training camp. Walt Disney World, near Orlando, Florida and Las Vegas, continue to have the most support for being bubble sites. The league aims to carry out a full postseason, though it's unclear if the regular-season games will be played before that.

– The league is preparing for long-term financial difficulties.

MORE: Teams Can Also Assess Asymptomatic Staff

%MINIFYHTMLf760fb02c4c54be3178e657621d2b63b16%

The players have already agreed to give up 25 percent of their wages for this season in case the rest are canceled. Further loss of income would require more difficult rounds of negotiations. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Silver told players that 40 percent of the league's revenue comes from fans, who may not return to the arenas until a vaccine is developed. Multiple reports have said that bubble games will not be open to the public.

In a small sign of progress this week, teams were allowed to open their facilities in states where restrictions on staying home have been eased. Players who want to enter can only train alone. Union leadership told Silver that teams have pressured players to attend, according to Charania, but Silver agreed with the players that the activities are voluntary.