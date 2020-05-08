ABC plans a special concert in Paris – Up News Info

Swifties behold, ABC plans to show unseen footage of Taylor Swift's City of Lover Concert in Paris, France, last September.

The special one, Taylor Swift City of Lover concert, will be released just after American idol Final on Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. EDT. Then it will be available on Hulu and Disney +.

The event features Swift performing her songs Lover album for an audience at the Theater L & # 39; Olympia in Paris. It will also give fans access to behind-the-scenes moments.

Eric Avram, Vice President of Talent and Reservations at ABC Entertainment, said: “As long as we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to spend a moment together and experience an intimate and never-before-seen performance, and we are excited to be able to deliver this to our own family of viewers on ABC. "