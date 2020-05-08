A woman claims that Trump supporters paid her to say that Dr. Fauci was sexually assaulted.

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A woman who alleged that she was once sexually assaulted by Dr. Fauci now says that Trump supporters paid her to make the false claim.

"Hello Nancy, I hope you have a good weekend. I feel very bad for lying to you and others about Dr. Fauci. I took care to call Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman and record them (see attached) … Thank you very much And again, I feel very bad about all this. I apologize to you, the other journalists and Dr. Fauci, "begins his email to The Reason.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here