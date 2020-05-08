A woman claims that Trump supporters paid her to say that Dr. Fauci was sexually assaulted.

A woman who alleged that she was once sexually assaulted by Dr. Fauci now says that Trump supporters paid her to make the false claim.

Then name the people who tested her:

"I feel very bad about lying to you and others about Dr. Fauci," Diana Andrade said in the email. "I took it upon myself to call Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman and record them (see attachment) … Thank you very much and again, I feel very bad about all this. I apologize to you, the other journalists, and Dr. Fauci."