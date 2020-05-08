A stranger came to Pete Davidson's mom's house with an unexpected delivery

Pete davidson Recently, an unexpected visitor appeared at your door.
The 26 year old Saturday night live Star told the whole story in Thursday's home edition of Tonight's show.
Last week, Davidson and Judd Apatow posted a video on Instagram to promote his new movie The King of Staten Island. At the beginning of the video, Davidson told viewers that he quit drugs. He then had an unknown person visit his mother's house, where he has been socially estranged.
"Judd and I released this video to try to get the movie out and I mentioned that I was not using drugs, that I was trying not to," said Davidson. Jimmy Fallon through video chat. "And then, literally three hours later, a lady rang the bell with a bag full of grass and gave it to my mother and said, 'I heard that your son needs this.'
In a separate video with Apatow, Davidson told the 52-year-old filmmaker that "it was worth a couple of weeks." However, he said he did not keep the delivery.
In addition to remembering the incident, Davidson told the story of how he met Apatow.
"When we were doing Derailed train, I asked Amy Schumer, & # 39; Who is funny, like who should I know? & # 39; "Apatow, who was also a virtual guest on Tonight's show, said. "He said the funniest person is this 20-year-old boy, Pete Davidson. So we put him on Derailed train. He has a line just because we wanted him to be like us Richard Dreyfuss in The graduate. Like, 'Look, we knew it was fun before anyone else.' So, you had this brief scene with Bill hader"
Davidson said he met the SNL alum and was on set for "maybe 12 minutes,quot;.
"Then, like, a day later, Bill Hader called me and said, 'I recommended you Lorne Michaels. & # 39; And I said: "Why?" I have no idea. I barely had any interaction with him, "he said." And then I got the program (SNL) So, I blame that and everything else that has happened to me since Bill Hader. "
Davidson and Apatow also discussed creating The King of Staten Island, which is available to order on June 12. Davidson said the film is "all bogus but also quite true."
"It's more or less my life if I can't find comedy. As if my father passed away and my mother is a nurse," said Davidson. "We really just wanted to make a movie about it. It just shows, you know, how it hurts this family and we wanted to show how, you know, all these firefighters and nurses are wonderful and I think we did it."
Davidson's father Scott Davidson, served as a New York City firefighter and died in the September 11 terror attacks.
