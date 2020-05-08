A stranger came to Pete Davidson's mom's house with an unexpected delivery

Pete davidson Recently, an unexpected visitor appeared at your door.

The 26 year old Saturday night live Star told the whole story in Thursday's home edition of Tonight's show.

Last week, Davidson and Judd Apatow posted a video on Instagram to promote his new movie The King of Staten Island. At the beginning of the video, Davidson told viewers that he quit drugs. He then had an unknown person visit his mother's house, where he has been socially estranged.

"Judd and I released this video to try to get the movie out and I mentioned that I was not using drugs, that I was trying not to," said Davidson. Jimmy Fallon through video chat. "And then, literally three hours later, a lady rang the bell with a bag full of grass and gave it to my mother and said, 'I heard that your son needs this.'

In a separate video with Apatow, Davidson told the 52-year-old filmmaker that "it was worth a couple of weeks." However, he said he did not keep the delivery.