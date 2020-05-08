A source may have revealed the exact release date of PS5 – BGR

A Twitter user who previously shared details about the PlayStation 5, including a possible design reveal date, also offered an alleged release date for the new console.

The launch of PS5 is supposed to take place on November 20, 2020, according to this anonymous informant.

Sony has yet to announce the release date of the next PlayStation, and there is no guarantee that the console will debut in the 2020 holidays.

Microsoft had a new Xbox Series X event scheduled for Thursday to demonstrate some of the games that were designed for the next-gen console. Sony will share some PlayStation 5 news in the coming weeks, a blogger with industry connections said a few days ago. At the time, it was unclear whether Sony would also brag about the PS5 design, which remains a mystery. Given that the coronavirus health crisis is far from over, Sony is unlikely to host any press event anytime soon. That said, you could run your own PS5 game demo with virtually no need to show the device to anyone.

A different filter claimed that the PS5 design will be released on June 2 through an announcement on Sony's PlayStation blog, without revealing where it got the information. The same person has now followed a series of tweets suggesting that Sony's PS5 release date has already been decided.

Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are expected to hit stores this holiday season, but the initial supply could be very short. A recent report says the PS5 is not supposed to be delayed, but Sony could postpone the launch if Microsoft does it first. Microsoft has been more open about Series X this year, and said a few weeks ago that there is no reason to believe that Series X will see delays. However, the company seemed to indicate that the console could be postponed in the worst case. The Xbox team is working from home during the pandemic, and that could affect launch plans.

Leaker @PSErebus posted a storm on Twitter about PS5 games on Thursday. He or she explained why some of the PS4 and PS5 games were delayed a few months ago, saying that it is all related to the PS5 release.

Remember all those games that were "delayed,quot; in January so that developers could have "more time to work on them?" Yes, that was not the real reason. The new consoles will be out in November. They just want to promote those games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X – Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

They just want to promote the incentive close to launching the new consoles that if you buy the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X version for free. That only works much closer to the launch of the consoles. – Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

The leak also added that PS5 will boost images for all PS4 games through so-called Boost Mode:

PlayStation 5 will boost images and frame rates for a selection of PlayStation 4 games in Boost mode – Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

In a follow-up message, the leaker said that many of the top 100 PS4 games will be available on PS5 at launch, which is November 20, 2020.

Many of the top 100 PlayStation 4 games will be played on PlayStation 5 at launch on November 20, 2020 – Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

He then began listing a number of PS4 games with the same wording except for the game title. In each of those tweets, the same release date of November 20, 2020 is mentioned. Here are some examples:

We still have no idea where this filter gets your information, and there is always a chance that everything is bogus. Notably, the same person listed the exact same PS5 release date on Twitter in late November 2019 in a series of PS5 tweets.

