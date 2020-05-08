A philosopher-banker who is rocking a nation

CARACAS, Venezuela – Steven Coutinho was sitting in his office in a towering colonial mansion overlooking a palm-covered tropical garden one January night when he received an unexpected text message: The enigmatic president of Suriname wanted to see him at his palace the next day. .
In the Presidential Palace, a neglected wooden Dutch building adorned with a bust of Hugo Chávez, the deceased Venezuelan strongman: Coutinho, a prominent banker, found the nation's leader surrounded by his financial cabinet and the heads of the country's main banks.
Then came the surprise: after exchanging jokes, the president informed the bankers that a large part of his clients' money was inexplicably "missing."
Suriname's government admitted next week that it had used more than $ 200 million in bank reserves, 7 percent of the banking system's foreign exchange assets, to import basic foodstuffs. For Mr. Coutinho, this latest abuse of power by President Desi Bouterse's increasingly authoritarian government was the last straw.
While other banks were silent and most Surinamese men shrugged, he publicly accused the government of stealing people's money.
"This is outright robbery," Mr. Coutinho, executive director of the country's largest lender, De Surinaamsche Bank, said in a telephone interview shortly after the scandal broke. "Our cash reserves are not for potatoes and onions; they belong to our depositors."
During the night, the clumsy and lonely Mr. Coutinho became a hero to Suriname's beleaguered and diminished civil society, helping to ignite the country's biggest protest in years. His legal campaign against the government's financial malpractice has helped spark the biggest corruption scandal in Suriname in years, harming the apparently invincible Mr. Bouterse weeks before crucial general elections.
Mr. Coutinho's new fame in Suriname is a vindication of his 15-year campaign to bring change to the small nation, his homeland, through his theory of human development, a combination of behavioral economics, psychology, and managerial self-help. . The central message is the need for people in developing countries to overcome the fear, instilled by colonialism, of challenging the status quo.
"It has been difficult for us to understand that we have rights," said Xaviera Jessurun, a Suriname trade consultant and political activist who supports Mr. Coutinho. "That's why we all love him when he spoke."
Coutinho's cry for change in Suriname even caused something almost unheard of in the 21st century: a public rally in support of a bank executive. When rumors spread that the government wanted D.S.B. Coutinho was fired in January, some 200 employees and supporters gathered outside the bank's headquarters to demand that he stay.
For Mr. Coutinho, 43, the confrontation with the government was the culmination of a hitherto quixotic quest to shake up a conservative and conformist society, a task to which he has returned stubbornly throughout his career.
"They always say here, 'It is the way it is, don't question it,'" Coutinho said. "There is a constant fear of change, so everything remains frozen in time and space."
The sense of stagnation is widespread in Suriname, a former Dutch sugar and coffee colony of 600,000 people in northern South America. Most of the buildings in the center of the capital, Paramaribo, a mix of log cabins with gabled roofs and brutal gray office blocks, Date to the colonial era.
The country's small size and isolation have also strengthened a complex system of oblique social controls for which Bouterse, a former military dictator with convictions not yet applied Homicide and drug trafficking are based on stifling dissent, activist Jessurun said.
In this small hierarchical community, the social price of dissent can strike as much fear as violent repression, Coutinho said. "If you cross the wrong people here, you are socially dead."
Government critics may be overlooked for promotions or attacked on social media. Family members' businesses may lose a vital health permit or may be denied foreign currency to import supplies.
Mr. Coutinho was born in the Netherlands to Surinamese parents in 1976. His father was a prominent Surinamese intellectual and educational official, while his mother, a housewife, traced her ancestry to the Portuguese Jews who came to the tolerant colony to escape. of the Inquisition in the 17th century.
Inheriting his father's intellectual ambitions, Mr. Coutinho earned a master's degree in physics in the Netherlands and an MBA from Wharton in 2009. By the mid-2010s, he had risen to become the first ethnic Surinamese to lead the Dutch Caribbean business of the largest regional bank, the Royal Bank of Canada.
While traveling around the islands, Mr. Coutinho saw the same resistance to change that he remembered in his homeland. That sparked an intellectual journey that culminated in a 2018 book, "Breaking Rank," in which he argued that colonialism had stifled Caribbean societies by instilling racial and class divisions that made people fear change.
“Every homo sapiens only wants one thing: predictability. It makes us safe, "he said. "That is why if you live in a country that is very hierarchical, the chances of it changing are almost nil, because people want to keep what they know."
When De Surinaamsche Bank last year offered Mr. Coutinho the best job at the troubled lender, he took the opportunity to apply his ideas for the benefit of his homeland.
Coutinho acknowledges that his elaborate theories may feel out of place at a local bank that delivers mortgages and shares of A.T.M. in a country with the population of Louisville, Ky.
But he says his relentless fight against compliance is paying off in the congested 150-year-old bank, where people feel empowered to make independent decisions. To break down the bank's hierarchy, Coutinho comes to work in jeans and a sweater, an iconoclasm in the conservative country, and insists that everyone call him Steven.
The bank's performance seems to confirm its policies. In his nine months at D.S.B., Coutinho has achieved the largest corporate bond deal in Suriname's history and has published the bank's best quarterly results in years.
However, the enormous task he set for himself made him a sort of recluse who spends what little free time he has writing and meditating. He says he doesn't socialize, and despite treating his colleagues the same, he stays away to avoid the appearance of favoritism.
"I have no friends," he said.
However, it has many enemies, particularly among Bouterse's supporters, who view any attack on the government as a foreign plot to destabilize the country. In a nation where colonial history is too close for comfort, some allude to his Dutch passport and international resume to question his motives.
Even among the business community, some find that Mr. Coutinho's outspoken style does not become a bank executive and his intellectual intellectualism too far removed from the country's real problems.
"He is more a philosopher than a manager," said Winston Ramataursingh, a Surinamese economist.
Not everything has gone as expected by Mr. Coutinho. His complaint of the banking scandal has not led to the massive public uproar he expected. An opposition protest against the government's incursion of bank reserves attracted a large number of 2,000 people in Suriname, but it deflated after a day.
A national strike that was supported by Mr. Coutinho in March to protest against new restrictions on dollar transactions also lost speed quickly.
Despite setbacks, it has helped break the aura of invincibility that surrounds Mr. Bouterse, preventing him from nullifying the scandal. The corruption investigation it inspired has led to the imprisonment of the central bank governor and criminal charges against the finance minister, a close lieutenant to Mr. Bouterse.
Bouterse has zero power. We have given him power, and now we believe that we are powerless, "said Coutinho." I am standing up to change people's minds. At least I can try.
Harmen Boerboom contributed reports from Paramaribo, Suriname.