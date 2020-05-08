90-day Ed fiance Ed star accused of sexual harassment by former coworker

Big Ed, one of the stars of current 90 Day Fiance stars: Before the 90 Days has been accused of harassment by a former coworker.

A woman who uses the aliases "Lordakeet,quot; and "Lolosworld,quot; in Tik Tok, says that Big Ed sexually harassed her for nine months. She says that since she signed an NDA, she cannot disclose too much information.

“The moment of discovering the man who sexually harassed me for 9 months passed to his next victim. . in front of all America ", subtitled one of his Tik Toks.

Another message says: "When you realize that that creepy man was preparing you for 9 months [sic]."

Rose abandoned Ed after he repeatedly belittled her in front of the camera. But her series of lies is what turned out to be the straw that filled Rose's glass. Ed lied to him about his height and that he wanted to have a family.

He was kicked to the curb after he revealed his intentions for a vasectomy.