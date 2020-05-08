90-day Ed fiance Ed star accused of sexual harassment by former coworker

Bradley Lamb
Big Ed, one of the stars of current 90 Day Fiance stars: Before the 90 Days has been accused of harassment by a former coworker.

A woman who uses the aliases "Lordakeet,quot; and "Lolosworld,quot; in Tik Tok, says that Big Ed sexually harassed her for nine months. She says that since she signed an NDA, she cannot disclose too much information.

“The moment of discovering the man who sexually harassed me for 9 months passed to his next victim. . in front of all America ", subtitled one of his Tik Toks.

