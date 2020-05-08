9-year-old Fort Worth Honorary Officer dies after battle with cancer – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-year-old boy who was named Fort Worth Honorary Officer earlier this year died after a battle with cancer, police said Friday.

Carter Escobar had been diagnosed with stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue cancer, in July 2018.

Although he went through a year and a half of chemotherapy, the cancer soon came back and left him with no more life-saving treatments. He decided to create a wish list, which included becoming a police officer.

The Fort Worth Police Department stepped forward and gave Escobar the honor he deserved with an official swearing-in ceremony on February 20.

Oath of Carter Escobar, 9 years old! https://t.co/or6gSRCXml – Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 20, 2020

On Friday, the department announced that Escobar had passed away.

“Our deepest condolences to the Carter Escobar family. He became a Fort Worth Honorary Police Officer on February 20, 2020 and we will certainly miss him. #RIP buddy, ”the department tweeted.