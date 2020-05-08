6ix9ine offers explosion of colors in music video for the first song & # 39; Gooba & # 39; post-prison

The rapper & # 39; Fefe & # 39; She releases a visual for her new single just over a month after she was released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tekashi 6ix9ine he returns to the music scene with a bang. Rapper "Fefe", who is currently in home confinement after his early release from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic, has released a new music video for his first post-prison single, "Gooba," trying fans with an explosion of colors. .

At less than three minutes long, the visual sees the hip-hop artist sporting all the colors of the rainbow in his braids and quilted jacket. He is joined by six scantily clad dancers, his girlfriend Jade, and a Dalmatian puppy as he spits out rhymes full of reference to COVID-19 and his cooperation with federal prosecutors.

<br />

Tekashi has served as director of the music video alongside CanonF8 and David Wept. You've probably filmed the visual in your backyard since a New York judge has granted you permission to do so. You are also allowed to work on new music in your basement and carry out two hours of job-related activities per week.

Hours after the launch of the promotion, the MC whose real name is Daniel Hernández boasted that he has accumulated 16 million visits in just 4 hours. "YouTube is frozen," he stated in an Instagram post. "And with this GOOD NIGHT, I literally got in touch with everyone who hates and doubts, and I keep hitting the air. YOU WILL ALSO LOVE how a rat throws trash and then #nastywork."

<br />

Tekashi was sentenced to two years in prison on extortion charges in December 2019. Prior to his sentence, the 24-year-old rapper testified against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang members in court. In fact, he was expected to be released soon and return home in late July 2020 before the coronavirus exploded.

In January, Tekashi's attorney filed a motion to allow him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house confinement or a community correctional center. It was not until early April that the request was granted because of her asthma patient history. During the four months that he will spend under "house arrest", he is equipped with a GPS tracking device.