Home Entertainment 50 Cent confirms that he taught Tekashi 6ix9ine how to hide money

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
50 Cent has confirmed that he taught rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine how to hide money, after 6ix9ine's baby mom Sara Molina made the accusation via Instagram Live.

Sara made the claim while shooting the rapper's current girlfriend, Jade.

"[Tekashi] told me how he was going to hide the money from you. He told me that he was going to hide his damn money from child support and that the charities were f * cking because 50 taught him. He was going to that … just not take care of your daughter. "

