5 web "robots,quot; to help you do your job faster and better – Latest news

When it comes to robots, we generally imagine them as mechanical sci-fi humanoids. Actually, robots are already here, accessible to you, in the form of software applications and services designed to do a little heavy lifting …

TEXT SUMMARY | resoomer.com

Have you ever been in a position where you have to read a long document in a short period? The next time this happens, you may want to try a summary generator.

Resoomer is a free cloud service that can take 40,000 character text input (a paid account handles two lakh characters) and condense it while retaining your highlights, ideas, and concepts.

Students could use Resoomer to create precision from their notes; Writers could use it to summarize their chapters, and coffins could use it to create ready calculations for important ideas as they write their research papers.



You should paste the copy to be shortened into the text box on this website and click the ‘Resoomer button. The site algorithm then condenses the copy for you.

You also get a manual mode that allows you to use a slider to mark the percentage by which you want to reduce the copy. And you can also specify keywords to ensure that Resoomer keeps them.

For quick access, this service is also available as an extension for Chrome, Firefox and Opera browsers.

Do the math | www.easycalculation.com

This website is a one stop shop for just about anything having to do with math. Here you will find a wide range of automated calculators for calculus, science, statistics, trigonometry, currency, algebra, and engineering. It has formulas, equations, functions, and theorems, as well as unit converters for physics, chemistry, length, area, and volume, among others.

Easy Calculation has dedicated sections for charts and graphs ready for reference; Excel worksheets for statistics, engineering, and finance, as well as mathematical examples and tutorials in algebra, statistics, trigonometry, physics, and more.

So if you work with numbers then there is no excuse why you shouldn't have it handy in your browser bookmarks.

FIX PHOTOS | editor.pho.to

There are quite a few web-based photo editors, each with their own extensive set of tools, features, and capabilities. But very few agree with the one-touch solutions that Pho.to offers.

When it comes to portraits, this cloud-based app detects faces in the image to smooth wrinkles, whiten teeth, apply glamor effects, enhance color, and even get rid of red eyes.

Upload an image and Pho.to corrects color and saturation, performs noise removal and focus.



The site has a section for more than 600 photo frames, effects and filters. Get tools to crop images, rotate and resize them; Apply color correction, adjust the brightness, contrast, shadows and reflections of the image.

It is a great tool for those times when you need a quick solution for your images.

SCHEDULE TWEETS AND POSTS | dlvrit.com

Dlvr.It is a web "robot,quot; that allows you to schedule posts on social media accounts like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

With this tool, you can automatically post RSS feeds and content from YouTube, Etsy, Vimeo, and Instagram to any other social network, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, blogs, and websites.



A free account allows you to connect two social media platforms, three RSS feeds / sites, and allows three automatic posts per social media account, per day.

Just enter the content of a new post, select the accounts where you want it to appear and choose a time when it should be published. It's that easy.

Dlvr.It is a great tool for social media marketing and web influencers who want to schedule posts for the times when they will see the most traction.

It gives you a dashboard view of your social media activity during the past week and month. You also get a count of the number of clicks your post has received, as well as the global distribution of your audience to help you improve your schedule.

This resource also has paid accounts for advanced users of social networks, professionals and small companies.

Automate anything | ifttt.com

IFTTT (short for "If This Then That,quot;) allows you to automatically perform repetitive tasks from your Android or iOS smartphone. For example, you can configure it to save the photos you are tagged on Facebook to a designated Dropbox folder. Or, force your smartphone to go into silent mode when you enter your office. Or set your latest Instagram image as wallpaper.

In addition to linking your accounts online, you can trigger tasks for weather notifications; Get alerts when your Fitbit records a sleepless night, and more.

If you have a compatible smart device like Philips Hue wireless lights, you can even use IFTTT to follow a routine every day like turning them on at sunset.

Before activating any task, you must register with IFTTT. Then you can browse your applet collections to find the ones that work for you. And if you can't find any, you can create yours and share it with other IFTTT members.

Your IFTTT profile will list the recipes you have subscribed to along with their current status, whether they are active or not. If necessary, you can also view and reconfigure these tasks from a web browser.

Every time you choose to activate a task or “applet”, IFTTT will request permission to access the “services” (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.) that you want to connect.

