49ers announce 2020 calendar – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The defending NFC champions San Francisco 49ers face a difficult road during the 2020 season with a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, a return to New England for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and another New Orleans showdown against the Saints.

And then there are the NFC West home and home clashes with Seattle, Phoenix and the Los Angeles Rams. Probably one of the toughest divisions in the NFL next season.

The NFL released the 2020 preseason and the regular season on Thursday night. The 49ers have four preseason games and 16 regular seasons for now. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says there is some built-in flexibility if the current coronavirus outbreak forces games to be canceled.

"As we prepare to play the season on schedule, we will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice," Goodell said in a prepared statement. "We will be prepared to make the necessary adjustments, as we have done during this offseason in safely and efficiently performing key activities such as free agency, the off-season virtual show and the NFL Draft 2020."

The 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 at Levi’s Stadium, followed by consecutive games in New York against the Jets and the Giants.

San Francisco will play five games in primetime, including a Thursday night matchup in Week 9 against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The 49ers defeated Green Bay 37-20 in the NFC Championship game last season.

The 49ers will also play three games on Sunday night.

Notable road games include a trip to New England in Week 7. It will be Garoppolo's first game against the Patriots since he was traded to the 49ers in 2017. San Francisco also returns to New Orleans in Week 10. The 49ers beat the Saints 48-46 in the Superdome last season in one of the most exciting games of the year.

The 49ers end the regular season against the Seahawks at Levi Stadium. The division's two rivals closed the regular season in an exciting way last year. Rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw made a saving tackle to secure the victory and gave San Francisco the number one seed in the playoffs.

As for the preseason, it remains to be seen if all four games will actually be played due to Covid-19 concerns. The 49ers are slated to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium in their second exhibition game. The two teams have not played in recent preseason due to security concerns due to an increase in fan violence.