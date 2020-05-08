& # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; Season 45 will end after the third special at home

The cast members, including Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon, have been entertaining fans with skits and musical numbers from their self-isolation since mid-April.

The cast of "Saturday night live"The 45th season of the program will conclude with a third special at home this weekend, May 9.

The popular sketch comedy show closed in March due to the threat of the coronavirus, but that hasn't stopped the laughter: stars like Pete davidson and Kate McKinnon They've been entertaining fans of self-isolation with skits and musical numbers.

Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Chris Martinand Miley Cyrus They have been a part of previous home shows, but no host or musical guest has been announced for the end of Saturday night.

The first episode of "Saturday Night Live" At Home aired on April 11.