3 Norwegian cruise ships with no passengers to dock in the port of Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Three cruise ships without passengers will be inactive at the Port of Oakland starting this weekend as the United States seizes cruise operations, the port said Friday.

%MINIFYHTML58e7b681cb58fb9a798432c11df19d2315%

The first two ships are scheduled to arrive on Saturday and the third is scheduled for Sunday.

The Oakland port said two Norwegian Cruise Line ships would be moored at the Oakland Outer Port terminal, which is not currently in use for the port's contained shipper business.

Another Norwegian Cruise Line ship will dock at Terminal Howard on the Oakland Estuary.

The port said the terminal is no longer considered large enough for container operations.

The three ships could remain docked for two to three months, according to the cruise line.

The port said it is making room for docking because around 100 cruise ships worldwide are seeking a safe harbor during the new coronavirus pandemic, and an estimated 80,000 crew members are aboard passenger ships at sea that they hope to tie up somewhere.

%MINIFYHTML58e7b681cb58fb9a798432c11df19d2316%

Oakland Port Executive Director Danny Wan said in a statement: "These ships are under federal requirements to report health concerns and we understand that they have had no history of coronavirus, so we will do our best to help."

The US Coast Guard USA And Norwegian Cruise Lines did not report any cases of coronavirus on board all three ships, according to the port.

Also, there are no plans for crew members to land in Oakland, the port said.

The US government USA It has banned cruise operations in US ports. USA During the coronavirus pandemic and most cruise lines worldwide have suspended operations.

Oakland Harbor does not serve ocean liners, but in March it provided an emergency berth for the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Hundreds of passengers, including some who tested positive for COVID-19, disembarked from that ship.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.