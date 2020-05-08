2020 Browns Schedule: Less exposure in primetime is good for a true playoff route

The Cleveland Browns don't face the same exaggerated expectations in 2020 as last season, and a dozen at 1 p.m. ET games on the calendar are proof.

That could be a boon to first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, and more success after last year's 6-10 disaster should follow.

You remember the exaggeration of the Browns last offseason. He was over the top after GM John Dorsey traded for Odell Beckham Jr. just after a rookie season that set a record for Baker Mayfield. Freddie Kitchens proclaimed, "If you don't wear brown and orange, it doesn't matter."

Cleveland had four primetime games on the calendar.

The Browns finished 2-2 in those games, but the record is not what most people remember. It's the failure to throw Beckham in the red zone in a 20-13 loss to the Rams in "Sunday Night Football." It was San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa stalking Baker Mayfield at 31-3 on "Monday Night Football." So, it was Myles Garrett swinging a helmet at Mason Rudolph of Pittsburgh on "Thursday Night Football,quot;.

SNF. MNF. TNF All of that was NSFW. Not fit to win. The Browns were a mess last season, the heel act was exposed and now Dorsey and Kitchens are gone.

New general manager Andrew Berry and Stefanski are inside, and the Browns built a clever free agency plan that added tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper with a smart draft that added tackle Jedrick Wills and safety Grant Delpit. Mayfield and Beckham Jr. are saying the right thing.

Cleveland seems like a team that can break a playoff drought that runs through 2002, and they're not acting like it's going to happen on its own.

Lack of primetime exposure is a good thing. Programmers are having Cleveland try it out, and that's what should have happened last year. The Browns play "Thursday Night Football,quot; in Week 2 in a state battle with the Bengals. That showdown between Joe Burrow and Mayfield should be fun for Ohioans.

The second game in primetime is a late-season "Monday Night Football,quot; matchup in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland. That could be the highly anticipated game to test for the Browns against the Pound Dawg.

The rest of the schedule is set up in a way that makes that path possible.

After facing the Ravens in Week 1, the Browns won't face another playoff team in 2019 until Week 10, a home game against the Texans after Cleveland's break week. – Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) May 8, 2020

Keep in mind that the Browns faced NFC West last season, arguably the toughest division in soccer, and finished 0-4. The NFC East presents better opportunities, and the Cowboys and Giants games don't need to be in primetime. Mayfield will enjoy a trip close to his Texas home, and Beckham should be more than motivated to take on his former team.

Combine all of that with the new seven-team playoff format, and yes, it's okay to be optimistic in Cleveland again.

Of course, that starts with the first match. Cleveland will travel to Baltimore, where the Browns won on a 40-25 break last season in Week 4 that turned out to be one of the season's most inexplicable results.

If Cleveland won there again, it wouldn't just set a tone for the regular season. It would be the Browns' first win in Game 1 since 2004.

When you start to win in situations like that, expectations take care of themselves.