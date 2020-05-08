2 men accused of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's fatal Georgia shooting

Two men were arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man whose family said he was running the day he was killed, officials from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday night. The shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, that took place on February 23, switched on racial tensions across Georgia.

Arbery was confronted by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, who shot Arbery before he collapsed and died, according to the office.

Gregory, 64, and Travis, 34, were charged with murder and aggravated assault. The men were detained and will be searched at the Glynn County Jail, the office said.

The decision comes days later cell video emerged That captured the final moments of Arbery's life as he ran through the Brunswick neighborhood in February.

According to the only witness in the police report, McMichael told investigators he thought Arbery was a robbery suspect and ordered him to stop. McMichael said Arbery "violently,quot; attacked his son, and the two fought "for the shotgun,quot; before Travis shot him twice. At that time, no charges were filed.

McMichael is a former law enforcement officer who used to work for the local district attorney. Due to conflicts of interest, the case is now with its third prosecutor, who said he will ask a grand jury to press charges.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Jones, said images of the incident on her cell phone prove that her son was not committing a crime. "He was out for his daily run and was hunted like an animal and killed," Jones said. "I hope everyone involved is charged and goes to jail."

Arbery's death sparked condemnation across the country. "We are literally hunted EVERY DAY / EVERY MOMENT, we leave the comfort of our homes!" LeBron James tweeted Wednesday. "You can't even go give a damn running man! Like the WTF man, are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man is kidding me !!!!! I'm sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the … heavens above your family. "

Former Georgia Congresswoman Stacey Abrams intervened in arrests on Twitter, writing Thursday, "Important first step, but first of many. @Georgia_NAACP raised #AhmaudArbery and his family's fight for action to help them draw attention to this heinous crime. We should not look the other way "